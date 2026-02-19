Five Things To Do in Memphis This Weekend

× Expand photograph courtesy memphis brooks museum of art A lion dance performance is just part of the Lunar New Year celebration at Brooks Museum of Art.

The Coronet

Friday, February 20, 7 p.m.

In a wholly unique homage to the history of soul, A Century of Soul: Following Our History follows the story of Charles, a young musician, and his journey toward discovering not only himself and his purpose, but the storied history of the music he fell in love with. Richly woven through with notes of spirituals, blues, soul, and rhythm and blues, Charles’ tale features music from a cast of greats, including Aretha Franklin, the Temptations, B.B. King, Otis Redding, and more. Presented by student musicians from the Stax Music Academy, A Century of Soul is a must-see celebration of Memphis soul, Black musical traditions, and Black history. Early bird tickets are $25 and door tickets are $30; purchase tickets here!

Brooks Museum of Art

Sunday, February 21, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Lunar New Year is often spent celebrating with friends, family, and one’s community. Indulge in the spirit of the holiday and bring your loved ones to the Brooks’ annual Lunar New Year Community Day! Learn about the traditions, tastes, and sounds of Lunar New Year as you enjoy playful lion dance performances, graceful fan dancers, delicious food, live music, and Lunar New Year-themed arts and crafts. After the performances, the Brooks is also offering a screening of Far East Deep South, a documentary exploring the rarely explored history of Asian immigrants in the Deep South.

Memphis Botanic Garden

Saturday, February 21, 9 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

Surely your family won’t mind if you bring just one more plant home …? Stop by Memphis Botanic Garden to leaf through their selection of houseplants for sale, which will include both rare and familiar favorites. While you’re there, consider adding a sprig of flair into your plant setup and learn how to create your own terrarium and hanging pots! Demonstrations will be held every two hours starting at 10am. Count your empty planters and bring your green thumbs!

Ghost River Brewing Company

Saturday, February 21, 12–4 p.m.

For the pups (and people) that couldn’t make it to the revelries in New Orleans last week, the Ghost River Brewing Company and Streetdog Foundation are here to make sure you’re not missing out! Come support the Streetdog Foundation with an afternoon of good food, drink, music, and more: Enjoy live music from Kaleidoscope, try the special Mardi Gras food and drink menu, shop Streetdog Foundation merch, and check out exclusive raffle baskets. Dressing on theme is encouraged, and costumed dogs and their owners have a chance to compete in a costume contest for best-dressed bragging rights. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door– dig those green, yellow, and purple beads out of the closet and grab your furry friend!

Expand photograph by jeremy daniel Cayleigh Capaldi (Maria Rainer) in The Sound of Music.

Orpheum Theater

Through February 22

The hills (or, perhaps more aptly, Beale) are alive with the sound of music! Skip through the meadows with Maria and the Von Trapp children, twirl around a gazebo in the rain with Liesl, and listen with bated breath to Captain Von Trapp’s rendition of “Edelweiss” in this beloved stage classic. The Sound of Music touring company will grace the Orpheum stage through this weekend only; don’t forget to purchase tickets before the play has to say goodbye (auf wiedersehen, adieu…).