Five Things To Do in Memphis This Weekend

Dixon Gallery & Gardens

Sunday, February 1st, 1–5 p.m.

This Sunday, the Dixon invites visitors to celebrate the legacy of the gallery and gardens at their 50-year anniversary celebration! Drive away the winter chill with cake, lemonade, tea, and hot chocolate, then stroll through the gallery halls on special tours, participate in a range of art activities open to all ages, and admire the garden’s spring bulb display, which boasts the largest spread of bulbs in the Dixon’s history, grown specially for the 50th anniversary celebration.For those interested in the history of the property, the Dixon will be screening the premiere of 50 Years of the Dixon Gallery and Gardens, a brand-new documentary directed by Matteo Servante, at 2:00 p.m.

Memphis Brooks Museum of Art

Sunday, February 1st, 1:30–3:30 p.m.

Want to show your love for your special someone with a handmade work of art? Get a head start on your Valentine’s Day cards with local artist Stacey Meredith, who will be leading a watercolor workshop and guiding you through how to make your own watercolor card. No experience or extra materials necessary — just bring yourself and your creativity. All ages are welcome! General admission tickets are $69.32, and $58.82 if you’re a member; register here!

Crosstown Arts Green Room

Friday, January 30th | Doors at 7 p.m.; show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Let yourself be drawn into Grammy-nominated pianist and composer Romain Collin’s world of solo piano with an intimate night of original piano compositions, tastefully mixed with pop covers. Described as a “visionary composer” by NPR who “seamlessly blends contemporary jazz, classical music and sound design,” Collin invites you to join him in the debut of his new record, Dust, at Crosstown Concourse’s Green Room. With only a Steinway grand piano, pump organ, and modular synths for company, Collin aims to share what he views as the “purest form of storytelling,” where warmth, solace, and soulfulness are allowed to linger amid simple, carefully-weighted melodies. His method of poetic storytelling is one where less is more, where the piano becomes an instrument by which to weave a story, and where listeners are encouraged to find connection with each other and the music’s expressivity. Advance tickets are $20, and $25 at the door.

Dixon Gallery & Gardens

Saturday, January 31st, 1:30–3:30 p.m.

Carve some time out of your weekend at the Dixon Gallery & Gardens with their Youth Printmaking Workshop (for ages 10–13). Discover the art of monoprinting and printmaking techniques, including addition, subtraction, and found objects. You’ll learn how to ink and print your stamp block and get the chance to take home something with care engraved in every inch! Spots are limited — register here. Tickets are $15 for non-members and $10 for members.

Theatre Memphis

Through February 8th

It’s safe to say that you’d do a lot of things for your closest friends — but would you keep a 30-year-old pact made the night of your senior prom? Four friends find themselves in a rambunctious whirlwind of ceremonies, dresses, and wedding planning as they honor their commitments to be bridesmaids at each other’s weddings, barring nothing. Full to the brim with energy, Southern sensibilities, and plenty of laughter, Always a Bridesmaid is showing on select dates through February 8th — see it before it’s gone! Purchase tickets here.