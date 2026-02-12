Five Things To Do in Memphis This Weekend

× Expand photograph by justin fox burks / courtesy ballet memphis Ballet Memphis S39 Winter Mix MemFlyer Digital Ads v1

Ballet Memphis

February 13–15, 2 p.m.

Allow Ballet Memphis to sweep you off your feet with special new compositions from choreographers Julia Adam, Emilia Sandoval, and Steven McMahon. Composed for Ballet Memphis’ annual repertory event, Adam, Sandoval, and McMahon blend storytelling and ballet to share unique, inventive stories through movement and dance. Witness Julia Adam’s metaphor for the stages of life through the usage of hands; Emilia Sandoval’s blend of poetry and spoken word with dance; and Steven McMahon’s new approach to Greek myths. Book tickets here!

× Expand image courtesy Fotosr52 Shutterstock / graceland

Graceland

Saturday, February 14, 7 p.m.

Indulge your Valentine’s fine dining tastes this Saturday over the Graceland TCB Showroom’s classic red tablecloths and candlelight. Enjoy a luxurious six-course meal featuring classic Southern favorites, such as pork belly, catfish and grits, short ribs, and strawberry cobbler, paired pleasantly with tastings from the South Mountain Distilling Company and Big Nick Calo’s Peanut Butter Moonshine. On stage, live music from ARMADA invite in the sounds of Memphis soul. Tickets are $114.75; snag a spot before they’re gone!

Metal Museum

Saturday, February 14, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.

What better way to immortalize your love than casting it in aluminum? (Don’t worry, we’re not talking about a King Midas situation). Bring your and your Valentine’s favorite trinkets and small memorabilia to the Metal Museum, where you’ll have the chance to design a custom picture frame that will be cast into aluminum by Metal Museum staff. For best results, materials with distinct shapes and textures, such as shells, toys, or leaves are encouraged.

Hi-Tone

Saturday, February 14, 12–6 p.m.

Does your love for your partner beat stronger than the heart hidden beneath the floorboards? For lovers with eclectic tastes, the Gothic Valentine’s Day Market is the perfect place to find a gift for anyone that would prefer a divination candle over dinner tealights. Peruse a wide variety of offerings ranging from the odd to the mystical, including art, handmade jewelry, crystals, tea, baked goods, oddities, and tarot readings. We can’t promise that there won’t be a beady-eyed raven watching over your shoulder.

× Expand image courtesy orpheum theatre group

Halloran Center for the Performing Arts

Sunday, February 15

Cloaked in a distinctly Gatsby-esque flair, step back into the 1920s with this thrillingly interactive murder mystery. At the Rellik Hotel and Casino, glamour, wealth, and power come to play, yet underneath, terrible secrets place its tenuous security in jeopardy. With a fully immersive theater performance, live music straight from the Jazz Age, and plenty of puzzles, see if you can solve the mystery before it’s too late! Dressing on theme is encouraged. Purchase tickets here.