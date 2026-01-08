Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

× Expand photography by elvis presley's graceland

Graceland

Through Sunday, January 11

You say it’s your birthday; well, it’s not my birthday, too. But it’s Elvis’. Or it was, I guess. (Is that bad to say?) Anywhosit, you can celebrate the King of Rock-and-Roll’s birthday at Graceland with a weekend of concerts, conversations, and more, including an exclusive sneak-peek screening of Baz Luhrmann’s EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert, but that’s sold-out, sorry to tease you like that.

sex/work

TheatreWorks@TheSquare

Friday, January 9-25

Tumble out of bed and I stumble to the kitchen, pour myself a cup of ambition, but I won’t be yawning during Playhouse on the Square’s upcoming production by the Winner of the 2024/2025 NewWorks@TheWorks playwriting competition, Kristen Field, who presumably worked 9 to 5 on her script.

In sex/work, a 30-year-old virgin, an escort, an aging conservative news anchor, and a stripper desperately pursue what it means to be a woman on their own terms. The play, in turn, promises to take viewers on a journey of what happens when women are forced to navigate a world built on transactions.

Performances are Thursday, Fridays, and Saturdays at 8 p.m. with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. through January 25. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased here.

Crosstown Concourse

Saturday, January 10, 11 a.m.

Well, since my baby left me, well, I found a new place to dwell. Well, it’s not down at the end of Lonely Street at Heartbreak Hotel. I’m going to Crosstown Concourse, and you’re coming with me to get well. It’s Wellness January, folks, and that means free group exercise sessions, healthy meal specials, nutrition classes with recipe demonstrations, and film screenings this weekend and next (and then the Crosstown 10K/5K on January 24th).

This Saturday, expect a line dancing class at 11 a.m., a presentation on healthy living at 1 p.m., and a screening of Kipchoge: The Last Milestone at 1:30 p.m. You can show up to any or all of the events, and in between, enjoy lunch specials guests who mention Wellness January at checkout can access meal specials at Farm Burger Memphis, Global Café, The Juice Joint, and the Mad Grocer & Deli. For information on specific offers, go here, and if you want the full schedule for next week, too, go here.

Memphis Brooks Museum of Art

Saturday, January 10, noon–2 p.m.

I’m a little teapot, short and stout. Here is my handle; here is my spout. When you tip me over, hear me shout: This teapot needs some tea, and it’s best to get some at the Brooks this weekend.

In a workshop led by Black Majestea, Memphis-based tea artisan and wellness practitioner, you can learn how herbs, flowers, and roots create vibrant hues and influence our mood, energy, and intention. Plus, you can create your own personal blend to take home. Tickets are $64.07 and can be purchased here.

Dixon Gallery & Gardens

Through Sunday, January 11

Treasure, that is what you are. Honey, you’re my golden star. At least, that’s what Bruno Mars sang about the latest exhibit at the Dixon. It’s true; don’t look it up. But do look up “Le’Estampe originale: A Graphic Treasure.” This exhibit, which is touted as a celebration of printmaking, features 95 works of graphic art by 74 artists from France, Switzerland, Belgium, England, and the United States. It also closes this weekend, so get to seeing it ASAP.