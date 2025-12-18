Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

photography by Carla McDonald
A Christmas Carol
Theatre Memphis
Through December 23
Theatre Memphis puts on its 48th annual production of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, making it the longest running recurrent play on any Memphis stage. You know and love the story, so purchase tickets ($38.25) here before they sell out. Proceeds support Creative Aging.
Remaining performances are Friday to Tuesday, December 19 to 23, at 7 p.m., with 3 p.m. matinees on Saturday and Sunday.
photography by Becky Zee
WinterArts 2025
7570 West Farmington Blvd.
Through December 24
Shop exceptional and unique hand-crafted works by the Mid-South’s finest artists at the 17th WinterArts. This year’s artists work in glass, metal, wood, fiber, clay, and more. Find a full list of vendors here.
The market is open daily through Christmas Eve. Hours are Mondays to Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Fridays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sundays, noon to 5 p.m. For more information see www.winterarts.org.
photography courtesy mbg
Holiday Wonders at the Garden
Memphis Botanic Garden
Select nights through December 30, 5-8:30 p.m.
As it does each winter, Memphis Botanic Garden has transformed into a winter wonderland, complete with trails, twinkling lights, themed evenings, and holiday magic. On Friday, it’s National Ugly Sweater Day, so don your most festive, tacky, or outrageous sweater. On Sunday, you can meet Santa.
Visit membg.org/wonders for more information and to purchase tickets ($17/advance, $20/same day).
Christmas Gems
Tennessee Shakespeare Company
Friday-Saturday, December 19-20, 7:30 p.m. | Sunday, December 21, 3 p.m.
Tennessee Shakespeare Company’s latest family-friendly production features two one-act plays together: The Adventure of the Blue Carbuncle, adapted from Sir Arthur Conan Doyle by Stephanie Shine, and A Child’s Christmas in Wales by Dylan Thomas.
A modern classic, A Child’s Christmas in Wales captures youthful memories of a magical time of falling snow, a frozen sea, family, and presents. Meanwhile, Stephanie Shine’s adaptation of Blue Carbuncle by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, the author’s sole holiday tale featuring Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson, is a topsy-turvy adventure featuring a not-quite-golden Christmas goose. Purchase ($26-$46) tickets here.
photography courtesy mso
Memphis Symphony Orchestra: Magic of Memphis
Cannon Center for the Performing Arts
Saturday, December 20, 2:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.
One of Memphis’ most beloved holiday traditions returns. See Memphis’ artists, dancers, singers, and the Memphis Symphony Orchestra in a nonstop light and music show. Tickets ($5-$90) can be purchased here.