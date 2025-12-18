Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

× Expand photography by Carla McDonald

Theatre Memphis

Through December 23

Theatre Memphis puts on its 48th annual production of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, making it the longest running recurrent play on any Memphis stage. You know and love the story, so purchase tickets ($38.25) here before they sell out. Proceeds support Creative Aging.

Remaining performances are Friday to Tuesday, December 19 to 23, at 7 p.m., with 3 p.m. matinees on Saturday and Sunday.

× Expand photography by Becky Zee

7570 West Farmington Blvd.

Through December 24

Shop exceptional and unique hand-crafted works by the Mid-South’s finest artists at the 17th WinterArts. This year’s artists work in glass, metal, wood, fiber, clay, and more. Find a full list of vendors here.

The market is open daily through Christmas Eve. Hours are Mondays to Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Fridays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sundays, noon to 5 p.m. For more information see www.winterarts.org.

× Expand photography courtesy mbg

Memphis Botanic Garden

Select nights through December 30, 5-8:30 p.m.

As it does each winter, Memphis Botanic Garden has transformed into a winter wonderland, complete with trails, twinkling lights, themed evenings, and holiday magic. On Friday, it’s National Ugly Sweater Day, so don your most festive, tacky, or outrageous sweater. On Sunday, you can meet Santa.

Visit membg.org/wonders for more information and to purchase tickets ($17/advance, $20/same day).

Tennessee Shakespeare Company

Friday-Saturday, December 19-20, 7:30 p.m. | Sunday, December 21, 3 p.m.

Tennessee Shakespeare Company’s latest family-friendly production features two one-act plays together: ​​The Adventure of the Blue Carbuncle, adapted from Sir Arthur Conan Doyle by Stephanie Shine, and A Child’s Christmas in Wales by Dylan Thomas.

A modern classic, A Child’s Christmas in Wales captures youthful memories of a magical time of falling snow, a frozen sea, family, and presents. Meanwhile, Stephanie Shine’s adaptation of Blue Carbuncle by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, the author’s sole holiday tale featuring Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson, is a topsy-turvy adventure featuring a not-quite-golden Christmas goose. Purchase ($26-$46) tickets here.

× Expand photography courtesy mso

Cannon Center for the Performing Arts

Saturday, December 20, 2:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

One of Memphis’ most beloved holiday traditions returns. See Memphis’ artists, dancers, singers, and the Memphis Symphony Orchestra in a nonstop light and music show. Tickets ($5-$90) can be purchased here.