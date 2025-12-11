Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

× Expand photography by justin fox burks

Orpheum Theatre

Friday-Saturday, December 12-13, 7:30 p.m. | Saturday-Sunday, December 13-14, 2 p.m.

Do visions of sugar plums dance in your head? Maybe you want to see the Sugar Plum Fairy dance on stage at the Orpheum Theatre. Make that dream a reality as Ballet Memphis performs the Christmas classic with the Memphis Symphony Orchestra. Purchase tickets here.

× Expand photography courtesy dixon gallery & gardens Dixon Gallery & Gardens hosts annual Christmas Fiesta in East Memphis on Saturday, December 14, 2024

Dixon Gallery & Gardens

Saturday, December 13, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Feliz Navidad! So say Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group, Opera Memphis, and the Dixon as they put on their annual Christmas Fiesta, celebrating Christmas traditions from across Latin America and the Caribbean. Guests can expect caroling by Opera Memphis, a performance of Tía Pancha, a Christmas Story by Cazateatro, and hands-on art activities with the Dixon team. The celebration also features special performances by Ana Christina Soto, Mariachi Azteca, DJ Moi, festive photo ops, a makers market, and more. Papá Noel might even roam the halls. Free to attend.

Later in the evening, join the Dixon for a holiday whodunit experience: Secrets in the Galleries: Slay Bells Ring (ages 18+) (Saturday, December 13, 6-8:30 p.m., and Sunday, December 14, 6-8:30 p.m.).

Beale Street

Saturday, December 13, noon-4 p.m.

There she was just a-walkin’ down the street, singin’, “Fa-la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la.” And you, too, can be a-walkin’ down Beale Street with the Fa-la-la-la-las as you shop the festive Holiday Market, featuring more than 30 local vendors offering one-of-a-kind and handmade gifts to make your season bright. At 1 p.m., the Holiday Parade kicks off Beale Street to life with sparkling floats, lively marching bands, and plenty of holiday cheer.

× Expand photography courtesy starry nights

Shelby Farms Park

Through January 3

Silent night? More like starry night. Shelby Farms Park returns with its annual drive-through fundraiser, bringing the spirit of the season to life with displays of millions of lights. Special highlights include the holiday soundtrack on the Starry Nights radio station; the Honda Rest Stop for snacks, drinks, and a photo moment; hot chocolate, churros, popcorn and water available from El Mero Taco; pony rides; wagon rides; and Santa visits.

New this year is the Starry Nights Afterglow, an adults-only holiday speakeasy tucked inside a softly lit yurt. Operating in 75-minutes sessions throughout the evening and with each session limited to just 30 guests, the experience includes access to curated seasonal drinks and s’mores (priced a la carte),candlelit seating, and an adults-only atmosphere (21+). Times are 6 p.m., 7:30 p.m., and 9 p.m. on select nights.

× Expand photography by Unspeakablejoyphotography.901

Hattiloo Theatre

Through December 21

Hattiloo Theatre presents an urban spin of Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, where the ghosts and characters are icons of Black culture. “It’s Christmas Eve and Eb Scroo is seeking to snuff out the season’s cheer by demanding all debts owed him be satisfied before nightfall,” Hattiloo says. “Facing imprisonment, a Christmas without presents and a feast, the residents are desperate.”

Get tickets for the show here.