Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

× Expand photography by ashtin paige

Orpheum Theatre

Friday, December 5, 8 p.m.

After the release of their new EP I’ll Be Home For Christmas, Drew & Ellie Holcomb return to Memphis for their annual night of new holiday songs and cherished Christmas favorites. Tickets ($47.65–$118.65).

The Orpheum will also be collecting donated toys at this performance for the Porter-Leath Toy Truck. Toys should be new, unwrapped, and age-appropriate for kids under 5. (No used items, stuffed animals, toy weapons, games with dice or play money, or food items.)

× Expand photograph by Patricia Possel / buckman performing arts center

Nutcracker!

Buckman Performing Arts Center

Friday, December 5, 6 p.m. | Saturday, December 2 p.m. & 5 p.m. | Sunday, December 7, 2 p.m.

University of Memphis Michael D. Rose Theater

Saturday, December 6, 5:30 p.m. | Sunday, December 7, 2 p.m.

If you’re looking to see The Nutcracker this holiday season, you’re in luck. Both Buckman Dance Conservatory and Tennessee Ballet Theater (TBT) with the Children’s Ballet Theater are presenting their productions of The Nutcracker this weekend. Tickets for the Buckman performances can be purchased here, and tickets for TBT’s can be purchased here.

Can’t make a performance this week? No need to worry! Next weekend, Ballet Memphis has its own performance of the classic.

Edge Triangle

Saturday, December 6, 5–9 p.m.

Explore the Edge (of your seat?) at the Edge District Art Crawl as you wander through galleries, take in exhibits, and grab a bite or enjoy a drink from local eateries. Participating galleries and studios include Contemporary Arts Memphis, Ugly Art Co., Sheet Cake Gallery, Marshall Arts Gallery, Slow Down Dry Goods, and Something Solid Studio.

× Expand photography by David McClister

First Congregational Church

Sunday, December 7, 7–10 p.m.

Join Acoustic Sunday Live for a night of music supporting protection, conservation, and management of the Memphis Sand Aquifer. This year features Shemekia Copeland, Bobby Rush performing with Kenny Wayne Shepherd, James McMurtry, and Alice Howe & Freebo, with special guests Eric Lewis and Jimmy Davis. Tickets start at $50. Oh, and read this week’s music column in the Flyer on Bobby Rush and his collaboration with Kenny Wayne Shepherd.

Crosstown Concourse

Saturday, December 6, 1 p.m.

Experience a full day of free live music at WYXR's Raised by Sound Fest. The lineup includes Blue Tom Revue at 1 p.m., Deonna Sirod at 2:10 p.m., Melinda at 3 p.m., Jake Xerxes Fussell at 3:55 p.m., and Jay Som at 5:30 p.m. The headline event is sold out, but you can still get tickets for the after-party, which will be a musical and visual immersive experience featuring a collaborative performance by Larry Heard (aka Mr. Fingers), Kid Millions, and Cloudland Canyon. More info at RaisedBySoundFest.com.