Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

Graceland

Thursday-Saturday, November 20-22

Graceland is getting lit this weekend, and by that we mean, of course, it’s lighting up with holiday spirit and decor. To celebrate, the estate is putting on a whole weekend of events — from Christmas tours of the mansion to A Rockin’ Memphis Christmas Concert. Find a full schedule of events here.

Cannon Center for the Performing Arts

Friday, November 21, 7:30 p.m. | Saturday, November 22, 5:30 p.m. | Sunday, November 23, 2:30 p.m.

New Ballet Ensemble is going nuts — as in the dance company is going all-out for its annual holiday production of its untraditional take on the Nutcracker. Set on Beale and choreographed with Memphis jookin’, hip-hop, Spanish dance, and West African dance and drumming, NutRemix breathes new life into classics by Duke Ellington, Booker T. and the M.G.’s, and a remixed classical Tchaikovsky score. Purchase tickets here.

Pink Palace Museum & Mansion

Saturday-Sunday, November 22-23

So, like, this festival is, like, for kids, but also, like, families. It’s like a family movie night, but, like bigger and better. Like, think indie films and short films made for kids and some made by kids. And there’s gonna be, like, workshops and activities. For more info, you should totally, like, check out the Flyer story on the Like You Children’s Film Festival here.

Get festival tickets and a full festival schedule here.

ShapeShifter, 680 Oakleaf Office Lane

Saturday, November 22, 6-10 p.m.

Memphis has shapeshifters now, and by that we mean the artists behind the new gallery and art school ShapeShifter. Are they superheroes? We’re not sure, but you can meet and mingle with the artists and founders at the show, “Polishing the Stone” — Elizabeth Alley, Nikii Richey, Pam McDonnell, Melissa Dunn, and Lisa Williamson. It’ll also be a chance to see the space for the first time before the school opens for classes in 2026. Learn more here.

Metal Museum

Sunday, November 23, 3-5 p.m.

Kat Cole has lots to meditate on — grief, loss, life — and she does that by working in steel and glass, capturing imperfect human experiences in her pieces. As part of the Metal Museum’s “Tributaries” series, Cole’s work is on display through March 8th, and the artist will give a talk this weekend. RSVP here.