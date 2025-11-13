Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

× Expand photography by halo

Playhouse on the Square

Friday, November 14–December 21

Follow the yellow brick road down to Playhouse on the Square to meet with Dorothy and Toto on their way to meet the Wizard, oh, the Wonderful Wizard of Oz. You’ll find he is a whiz of a Wiz, if ever a Wiz there was. So be off to see The Wizard of Oz Fridays at 7 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m., through December 21. Purchase tickets here.

Off The Walls Arts

Friday, November 14, 6:30–11 p.m.

Somewhere over the rainbow is the moon. Sure, there’s a land that I heard of once in a lullaby, but the moon’s up there, too, and skies are blue and all sorts of colors — like in artist and papermaker Colleen Couch’s “Late for the Sky,” an exhibition of illuminated paper pulp paintings inspired by the shifting sky.

The exhibit opens this weekend at Off The Walls Arts at 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., and following will be a drag show, 9 to 11 p.m., hosted by Saint Mothi, Juicy Massacre, and Brinka Honeydew. The art opening is free to attend, and the drag show has a $10 cover.

Memphis Zoo

Friday, November 14–February 1

Much like the Emerald City, the Memphis Zoo is about to be shining bright for all to see as it presents its first-ever Lantern Festival. With more than 60 larger-than-life illuminated fixtures, the zoo will dazzle with color and light as guests marvel at the new-to-Memphis displays. Tickets are $23 per person for members and $25 per person for nonmembers.

Esplanade Memphis

Saturday, November 15, 6–10 p.m.

The Tin Man only wished for a heart. Just wanted to be tender, gentle, and awful sentimental. And when you wish upon a star, your dream will take you very far. You see, in the end, the Tin Man was a shining star, no matter who he was, shining bright to see what he could truly be. Am I making sense? No? Don’t blame me; blame Earth, Wind & Fire for those words of wisdom.

And you can keep blaming them and/or grooving to them at Kevin & Bethany Paige’s musical tribute to the band, with special guest performances and a horn section. Tickets ($75) include food by Ann Barnes, “chef to the stars” (Read Michael Donahue’s story on her here).

Pink Palace Museum & Mansion

Saturday, November 15, 7 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Ding-dong the witch is dead! Which old witch? The wicked witch — at least in The Wizard of Oz. But that doesn’t mean drama isn’t a-knocking elsewhere. By elsewhere, we mean somewhere deep in space (maybe), where a cruise ship of clones of divas is overtaken by a rag-tag band of space pirates desperate to prove their vocal supremacy.

Purchase tickets ($30.75) to either performance of this space opera/laser show here. (This production will include strobe lights.)