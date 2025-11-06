Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

× Expand photography by quark theatre

First Congregational Church

Friday-Saturday, November 7-8, 8 p.m. | Sunday, November 9, 2 p.m.

Why see just one play when you can see a trio of short plays thanks to Quark Theatre? Written by Adam Remsen, Not Alone Unhappy promises to be “a darkly funny triptych about mortality, meaning, and connection in a world that won’t stop talking.” See the final performances this weekend at First Congo. Purchase tickets here.

× Expand photography by Mikael Jorgenson

The Green Room at Crosstown Arts

Friday, November 7, 7:30 p.m.

Did you know that autumn needed defending? I didn’t. I’m not even sure what autumn needs to be defended from, but The Autumn Defense will perform at Crosstown Arts after a 10-year break from the studio. Alex Greene wrote a whole music column on the duo (read it here).

Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Doors open at 7 p.m., and Dream Journal opens.

× Expand photography courtesy willmott events

Crosstown Concourse

Saturday, November 8, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

The Memphis Flyer and Crosstown Concourse presents some of the best area artists, crafters, and makers for the 10th annual (free) Memphis Crafts & Drafts Festival Holiday Market. In addition to shopping, guests can enjoy a specially curated Crafts & Drafts Beer Garden and all kinds of family fun at Crosstown Concourse — including a visit from Santa Claus.

× Expand photography courtesy mbg

Memphis Botanic Garden

Sunday, November 9, 1-3 p.m.

Blend the art of mixology with the seasonal flavors of autumn botanicals at this workshop where you’ll learn to craft three signature cocktails from Bari Ristoranti’s Hunter Coleman. Tickets are $55.

Tennessee Shakespeare Company

Sunday, November 9, 3 p.m.

Enjoy an intimate and cocktail-enhanced reading of Moliere’s “audaciously-rhyming satire of religious hokum and secular pretension.” Tickets are $24 to $31.

The next reading in the series will be of Noël Coward’s Blithe Spirit on Sunday, November 16, 3 p.m.