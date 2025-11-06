Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

photography by quark theatre
Quark Theatre Presents: Not Alone Unhappy
First Congregational Church
Friday-Saturday, November 7-8, 8 p.m. | Sunday, November 9, 2 p.m.
Why see just one play when you can see a trio of short plays thanks to Quark Theatre? Written by Adam Remsen, Not Alone Unhappy promises to be “a darkly funny triptych about mortality, meaning, and connection in a world that won’t stop talking.” See the final performances this weekend at First Congo. Purchase tickets here.
photography by Mikael Jorgenson
The Autumn Defense
The Green Room at Crosstown Arts
Friday, November 7, 7:30 p.m.
Did you know that autumn needed defending? I didn’t. I’m not even sure what autumn needs to be defended from, but The Autumn Defense will perform at Crosstown Arts after a 10-year break from the studio. Alex Greene wrote a whole music column on the duo (read it here).
Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Doors open at 7 p.m., and Dream Journal opens.
photography courtesy willmott events
Memphis Crafts & Drafts Festival Holiday Market
Crosstown Concourse
Saturday, November 8, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
The Memphis Flyer and Crosstown Concourse presents some of the best area artists, crafters, and makers for the 10th annual (free) Memphis Crafts & Drafts Festival Holiday Market. In addition to shopping, guests can enjoy a specially curated Crafts & Drafts Beer Garden and all kinds of family fun at Crosstown Concourse — including a visit from Santa Claus.
photography courtesy mbg
Autumn Alchemy (21+)
Memphis Botanic Garden
Sunday, November 9, 1-3 p.m.
Blend the art of mixology with the seasonal flavors of autumn botanicals at this workshop where you’ll learn to craft three signature cocktails from Bari Ristoranti’s Hunter Coleman. Tickets are $55.
Classical Comedies & Cocktails: Tartuffe
Tennessee Shakespeare Company
Sunday, November 9, 3 p.m.
Enjoy an intimate and cocktail-enhanced reading of Moliere’s “audaciously-rhyming satire of religious hokum and secular pretension.” Tickets are $24 to $31.
The next reading in the series will be of Noël Coward’s Blithe Spirit on Sunday, November 16, 3 p.m.