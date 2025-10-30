Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

× Expand photography by itsjusthalo

Germantown Community Theatre

Friday-Saturday, October 31-November 1 | Sunday, November 2, 2:30 p.m.

It was a dark and stormy night when I, like Snoopy, sat down to write these Five Things Things to Do. I imagine it was a dark and stormy night when Mary Shelley wrote Frankenstein. I think that’s what I was taught back in the day. Perhaps, a refresher is in order, and perhaps, Germantown Community Theatre’s stage adaptation of Frankenstein is the way to go.

It’s the last weekend to see the show, so get your tickets here.

× Expand photography courtesy bpacc

Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center

Saturday, November 1, 2 p.m.

It was a dark and stormy night when Picasso created his masterpiece Guernica. I have no idea if that’s true. I once wrote a paper on Picasso, but there were no mentions of dark and stormy nights though I imagine he experienced a few of those. Picasso, however, will meet performance art in Artrageous’ production at BPAC — says so in the event description: “where Picasso meets performance art!”

With music and dynamic choreography, Artrageous creates masterpieces live on stage in this family-friendly performance with tons of audience participation. Tickets are $20/adult and $15/youth.

× Expand photography courtesy MBG

Memphis Botanic Garden

Sunday, November 2, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

It was a dark and stormy night when I decided to add Memphis Japan Festival to this list here. Presented by the Japan-America Society of Tennessee, the festival has traditional and contemporary Japanese music and dance, martial arts demonstrations, cultural lectures, arts and crafts, merchandise, children’s activities, sumo-suit wrestling, a roving Japanese Candyman, tours of the Japanese garden, and a variety of Japanese cuisine. Admission to the festival is included with entry to the garden.

× Expand photography courtesy memphis brooks museum of arts

Memphis Brooks Museum of Art

Saturday, November 1, 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

It was a dark and stormy night when Memphis Brooks Museum of Art and Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group invited you to honor your ancestors and celebrate the cycle of life and death. Did you get your invite? It might’ve gotten lost in the dark and storminess of the night. So, umm, here it is!

The parade kicks off in Overton Square at 11:30 before making its way to the Brooks’ plaza where there will be art-making activities, face painting, music, costumed performers, dance performances, and more! Register for free here.

× Expand photography by Roger Mastroianni

Orpheum Theatre

Through November 2

It was a dark and stormy night when Allie and Noah found love in The Notebook. If I remember right. “It was a dark and stormy night” really covers everything, doesn’t it?

The Notebook now finds itself on stage as a musical at the Orpheum Theatre this weekend. Remaining performances are Friday, October 31st, and Saturday, November 1st, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, November, 1st, 2 p.m.; Sunday, November 2nd, 1 p.m.; and Sunday, November 2nd, 6:30 p.m. Purchase tickets here.