Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

× Expand photography courtesy anf architects

ANF Architects

Friday, October 24, 5–7 p.m.

ANF Architects opens its final art exhibition of the year this weekend: “The Second Life,” featuring new work by Mathew Joseph Zachariah, who transforms post-industrial plastic waste into vibrant works of art. The free-to-attend reception will have complimentary soft drinks, wine, and snacks. The exhibition will be on view through November 21, weekdays at 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

× Expand photography courtesy overton square

Overton Square

Saturday, October 25, 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

Dress in your dirndls and lederhosen for the third annual Overton Square Oktoberfest, which will bring to life the sights, sounds, and flavors of Germany with craft beer, food and music, games, and a locals makers market. Flyer reporter Toby Sells will MC.

Novel

Saturday, October 25, 2 p.m.

Hadley Hury told our writer Jon Sparks in this week’s Flyer that his book is “ultimately about the transformative power of love.” Set in Memphis and Florence, Italy, Hury’s novel, Jon says, “is as much an opportunity for self-reflection as it is a delightful work of literature.” Meet the author at Novel for a signing and reading this Saturday.

× Expand photography courtesy kosten foundation

Shelby Farms Park

Sunday, October 27, 1 p.m.

Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month is November, and to kick it off, the Kosten Foundation is hosting its annual Kick It 5K, where runners and walkers can participate in a 5K or a one-mile walk. Afterward, they’ll enjoy One & Only BBQ, live entertainment with MC Ron Olson, Mempops, and a complimentary photo booth. Sign up to register here.

× Expand photography Carla McDonald

Lohrey Theatre at Theatre Memphis

Through November 2

See Theatre Memphis’ latest production, which satirizes the corny thrillers of Hollywood’s heyday. You’ll laugh till you die. Performances are Thursdays to Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Purchase tickets here.