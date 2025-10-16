Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

× Expand photography courtesy elmwood cemetery

Elmwood Cemetery

Friday–Saturday, October 17–18, 5–7:30 p.m.

I’ve got a secret — can you keep it? I sure wouldn’t trust the folks at Elmwood Cemetery. Nosirree. This weekend, they’re spilling the secrets of the dead at the annual “Soul of the City” event, where residents return from the beyond and share their tales.

The walking tour lasts approximately 75 minutes and will have food trucks on site (Tipsy Tumbler, Hot ’n Heavy on Friday, and El Mero Taco on Saturday). Purchase tickets ($20-$25) here.

Overton Square’s Chimes Square Amphitheatre | Friday, October 17, 7 p.m.

Sunset Canopy at Tom Lee Park Huling Entrance | Saturday, October 18, 4 p.m.

Overton Park Shell | Sunday, October 19, 4 p.m.

The ninth annual Free Autumn Shout-Out Shakespeare Series is coming to a close this week, and it’s hard to be all like, “It’s nothing,” when in fact it’s something and I want to make much ado about it. So here I am, readers, telling you: It’s your final chance to see 90 minutes of Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing for free. Catch a performance at Overton Square’s Chime Square Amphitheatre, under the Sunset Canopy at Tom Lee Park, or at the Overton Park Shell. Feel free to bring a picnic blanket or some folding chairs.

Riverside Dive

Saturday–Sunday, October 18–19, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

In the mood to art around? Head to the RiverArtsFest, the Mid-South’s largest and longest-running fine arts festival, with more than 160 fine artists from across the country, live music, hands-on art activities, artist demonstrations, food, and performances.

On the lineup are Terry “Big T” Williams (11 a.m.–12:15 p.m.), Victim of Doug (12:30 p.m.–1:45 p.m.), Mark Edgar Stuart (2–3:15 p.m.), and Rachel Maxann (3:30–5 p.m.) on Saturday; Sunday has Beth Luscombe Strings (11 a.m.–12:15 p.m.), Jackie Austin duo (12:30–1:45 p.m.), 2 Quarts Low (2–3:15 p.m.), and Alice Hasen and the Blaze (3:30-5 p.m.).

But that’s just on one stage! On another stage you can catch Opera Memphis (noon–12:50 p.m.), Hatiloo Theatre (1:10–1:55 p.m.), Marcella Simien (2:15–3:15 p.m.), and the STAX Alumni Band (3:35–4:35 p.m.) on Saturday. On Sunday, you’ll see the Hot Foot Honeys (noon–1 p.m.), Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group (1:15–2:15 p.m.), Memphis Symphony Orchestra (2:30–3:15 p.m.), and the Tennessee Mass Choir (3:30–5 p.m.).

Metal Museum

Saturday, October 18, 11 a.m.–4 p.m.

Reduce, reuse, recycle, replan your weekend to include Repair Days Family Fun Day. Coinciding with the Metal Museum’s largest annual fundraiser, Repair Days, where you can bring in your metal items to have them restored, Family Fun Day invites the community to enjoy hands-on activities, demonstrations, games, free admission to the museum, and more.

This Family Fun Day will have a Foundry Demo at 1:30 p.m., an Iron Pour at 2 p.m., and an Artist Talk by James Viste at 4 p.m. (RSVP only). Viste’s “Let Me Tell You a Story” is a part of the museum’s Master Metalsmith and is “filled with whimsy, humor, memories, and anecdotes, underscoring the innovation found in smithing techniques of the past.”

Following the Family Fun Day, the museum will host a Repair Days Dinner + Auction. Find out more here.

Baron Von Opperbean

Saturday, October 18, 6–10 p.m.

The Memphis-based nonprofit Homes for Hearts, which is dedicated to building affordable, sustainable tiny homes for individuals experiencing homelessness, will host its first-ever fundraising event this weekend. With a theme of Memphis Legends, the night will have food, drinks, music, and art, while raising funds to construct the next tiny home in North Memphis’ Hyde Park neighborhood, specifically for an unhoused Memphian vetted by Room in the Inn.

Guests can expect a cocktail contest, live art by Birdcap, auctions, a cake art sculpture to be eaten, and tours of Baron Von Opperbean and the immersive River of Time experience.

Tickets start at $100 and can be purchased here.