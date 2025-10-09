Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

× Expand photography courtesy collage dance collective

Playhouse on the Square

Friday–Sunday, October 10–12

Collage Dance opens its Sweet 16 season with a powerful program featuring a world premiere by Nicolo Fonte, the Memphis premiere of a work by Crystal Pite, I AM MY WORK: A Statement of Grace by Hope Boykin, and Joshua Manculich’s The Rate in Which I Am. Embracing the beauty of release and the thrill of transformation, these works invite audiences to “let go, look inward, and make space for what’s next.”

Performances are Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Purchase your ticket ($22.50-$50) here.

× Expand photography courtesy crosstown arts

Crosstown Arts at the Concourse

Friday, October 10, 6–9 p.m.

Crosstown Arts presents a solo exhibition by Memphis artist Brantley Ellzey, bringing together an immersive installation, experimental film, over 900 photographs, and 150 conceptual rolled-paper sculptures. The opening reception, which is free and open to the public, will include a special menu curated by Filipino snack bar Kuya, with complimentary cocktails from Art Bar.

Ellzey’s show runs through January 25th.

× Expand photography courtesy willmott events

FedEx Center at Shelby Farms Park

Friday, October 10, 6–9 p.m.

If you like bacon or bourbon — or bacon AND bourbon — this Memphis Flyer event is for you. You’ll find creative bacon-inspired dishes of all kinds from some great Memphis restaurants, plus a vast array of distilled spirits, plus-plus music and party fun.

A portion of all proceeds supports the Memphis Farmers Market. Purchase your tickets ($55) here.

× Expand photography courtesy overton park conservancy

Overton Bark Park

Saturday, October 11, 10 a.m.–2p.m.

Spoil your pup this weekend at the Fall Fetch Fest presented by Hollywood Feed. The day will have giveaways, weenie dog races, a costume contest, a dog photo booth, cartoonist, food trucks, adoptable dogs, and more. It’s completely free to attend!

Plus, the fest is part of Overton Park Conservancy’s NatureZen Month, which is full of things to do — not just during the weekend. See a full list here.

× Expand photography courtesy V&E greenline

V&E Greenline Kirby Station

Saturday, October 11, 11 a.m.– 5 p.m.

The V&E Artwalk returns this weekend, and this year it’ll have more than 50 artists and craftspeople showing off their exceptional creations. Attendees can also expect beer, wine, cocktails, food trucks, a silent auction, and family-friendly activities and fun. The live music lineup includes Abbye West Pates (noon–1 p.m.), Twin Fiction (1:15–2:15 p.m.), and Jeff Hulett & The Hand Me Downs (2:30–4 p.m.).