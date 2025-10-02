Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

× Expand photography courtesy mempho presents image-2 Widespread Panic

Memphis Botanic Garden

Friday–Sunday, October 3–5

With headliners Widespread Panic and Tyler Childers, Mempho Music Festival is packed with a lineup of good music, including Father John Misty, the Flaming Lips, Sierra Ferrell, Charley Crockett, Lucero, and more. Find out more here.

× Expand photography courtesy crosstown concourse

Crosstown Concourse

Saturday, October 4, 6–9 p.m.

Celebrate the harvest at this traditional Vietnamese festival, filled with culture, community, and fun. Kids and adults alike can enjoy traditional activities, festive treats, and the joy of gathering under the autumn moon. Free to attend.

Be on the lookout for more Mid-Autumn Festival events this October. Find out more here!

The Orpheum

Friday, October 3, 7:30 p.m.

With just a jump to the left and then a step to the right, you can join in the fun of Rocky Horror at the Orpheum’s very special screening featuring the original Brad Majors as part of a shadow cast. Your ticket ($41.20-$82.35) includes a prop bag for audience partici…pation.

× Expand photography courtesy wine on the river default

Tom Lee Park

Saturday, October 4, 5–9 p.m.

Sample wine and spirits from national and international wineries at Wine on the River. Local bands will play, and a portion of ticket sales will be donated to Door of Hope. Find out more here.

× Expand photography by unspeakable joy photography

Hattiloo Theatre

Through October 12

See the regional premiere of this play by Jocelyn Bioh about a bustling braiding shop in Harlem, where love, dreams, and secrets force a tight-knit community of West African immigrants to face what it means to be an outsider. Get your tickets here.