Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

Plays, music, and festivities — what more could you want?

by

Mempho Music Festival

Memphis Botanic Garden

Friday–Sunday, October 3–5

With headliners Widespread Panic and Tyler Childers, Mempho Music Festival is packed with a lineup of good music, including Father John Misty, the Flaming Lips, Sierra Ferrell, Charley Crockett, Lucero, and more. Find out more here.

Crosstown Arts Presents: Mid-Autumn Festival

Crosstown Concourse

Saturday, October 4, 6–9 p.m.

Celebrate the harvest at this traditional Vietnamese festival, filled with culture, community, and fun. Kids and adults alike can enjoy traditional activities, festive treats, and the joy of gathering under the autumn moon. Free to attend. 

Be on the lookout for more Mid-Autumn Festival events this October. Find out more here!

Rocky Horror Picture Show 50th Anniversary Featuring Barry Bostwick

The Orpheum

Friday, October 3, 7:30 p.m.

With just a jump to the left and then a step to the right, you can join in the fun of Rocky Horror at the Orpheum’s very special screening featuring the original Brad Majors as part of a shadow cast. Your ticket ($41.20-$82.35) includes a prop bag for audience partici…pation.

Wine on the River 

Tom Lee Park

Saturday, October 4, 5–9 p.m.

Sample wine and spirits from national and international wineries at Wine on the River. Local bands will play, and a portion of ticket sales will be donated to Door of Hope. Find out more here.

Jaja’s African Hair Braiding

Hattiloo Theatre

Through October 12

See the regional premiere of this play by Jocelyn Bioh about a bustling braiding shop in Harlem, where love, dreams, and secrets force a tight-knit community of West African immigrants to face what it means to be an outsider. Get your tickets here.  