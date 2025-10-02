Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

photography courtesy mempho presents
Widespread Panic
Mempho Music Festival
Memphis Botanic Garden
Friday–Sunday, October 3–5
With headliners Widespread Panic and Tyler Childers, Mempho Music Festival is packed with a lineup of good music, including Father John Misty, the Flaming Lips, Sierra Ferrell, Charley Crockett, Lucero, and more. Find out more here.
photography courtesy crosstown concourse
Crosstown Arts Presents: Mid-Autumn Festival
Crosstown Concourse
Saturday, October 4, 6–9 p.m.
Celebrate the harvest at this traditional Vietnamese festival, filled with culture, community, and fun. Kids and adults alike can enjoy traditional activities, festive treats, and the joy of gathering under the autumn moon. Free to attend.
Be on the lookout for more Mid-Autumn Festival events this October. Find out more here!
Rocky Horror Picture Show 50th Anniversary Featuring Barry Bostwick
The Orpheum
Friday, October 3, 7:30 p.m.
With just a jump to the left and then a step to the right, you can join in the fun of Rocky Horror at the Orpheum’s very special screening featuring the original Brad Majors as part of a shadow cast. Your ticket ($41.20-$82.35) includes a prop bag for audience partici…pation.
photography courtesy wine on the river
Wine on the River
Tom Lee Park
Saturday, October 4, 5–9 p.m.
Sample wine and spirits from national and international wineries at Wine on the River. Local bands will play, and a portion of ticket sales will be donated to Door of Hope. Find out more here.
photography by unspeakable joy photography
Jaja’s African Hair Braiding
Hattiloo Theatre
Through October 12
See the regional premiere of this play by Jocelyn Bioh about a bustling braiding shop in Harlem, where love, dreams, and secrets force a tight-knit community of West African immigrants to face what it means to be an outsider. Get your tickets here.