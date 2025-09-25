Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

× Expand photography courtesy MBG

Memphis Botanic Garden

Friday, September 26, 6:30-9 p.m.

’Tis time, dear readers, to gather round the fire like witches, for, by the pricking of my thumbs, something wicked this way comes. By wicked, I mean, fall, which promises to be wicked cool, or wicked warm. So kick off the season with a night by the fire, roasting hot dogs (vegan/vegetarian options available), building s’mores, and sipping on cocktails at Memphis Botanic Garden’s Campfires & Cocktails Party.

Tickets ($35) include two complimentary drinks — your choice of spiked apple cider (bourbon or caramel vodka), local beer, or wine. The night will also have live music from local band Generation Gap and hands-on activities for some double, double toil and trouble.

Memphis Brooks Museum of Art

Friday, September 26, 7-10 p.m.

Friends, Romans, countrymen, lend me your ears. I come to tell you about the Brooks’ fall fashion event — a Shakespearean Masquerade. Dress to compete in six themed categories: Best Villain, Best Witch, Best Mask, Best Paramour, Best Betrayer, and Best Fool. (Or don’t: to dress up or not dress up, that is the question.)

The evening will feature a masquerade ball, runway show, and the chance to see Memphis-based fashion designers reveal their latest works and dance the night away with the most stylish crowd in the city. General admission tickets are $27.30. Purchase them here.

× Expand photography by Carla McDonald

Next Stage at Theatre Memphis

Through October 5

All the world’s a stage, and all the men and women merely players. But on Theatre Memphis’ stage, Shakespeare’s Hamlet comes to life this fall — and it doesn’t use lines from The Tempest (See, I know my Shakespeare … by that, I mean the No Fear Shakespeare sparknotes.) In a tale much like The Lion King, Prince Hamlet must face his uncle who murdered his father.

Performances are Thursdays to Fridays at 7:30 p.m., with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m., through October 5th. Tickets can be purchased here.

× Expand photography courtesy Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group

Overton Square

Saturday, September 27, noon-6 p.m.

Much ado about nothing? More like much to do at the Latin Fest, a day filled with live music, traditional dances, delicious Latin food, art, and family fun. Expect a parade of nations, flamenco by Ole Studio, and performances by Opera Memphis, Salsa Memphis, Tropical Fusion, and more.

Malco Paradiso

Saturday, September 27, 1-3:30 p.m.

Get thee to a nunnery! Not in the plans for the weekend? Fine, get thee to the movies! You really oughta see the heartwarming and award-winning Mio Fratello Rincorre I Dinosauri screening at the Paradiso. It’s free and a part of the one-year-old Film Exchange between Memphis and Italy’s Porretta Terme, Bologna.

There’s also going to be free popcorn and soda, and two short films by Memphis-Shelby County filmmakers — Noah Glenn’s “The Devil Will Run” and Caleb Suggs’ music video “Love Shake” — will precede the feature. Register to see the films here.