Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

The Ugly Art Company

Friday, September 12, 6-9 p.m. | Saturday, September 13, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Join the Urban Art Commission (UAC) for its annual fundraiser where you can buy a $25 piece of art to support UAC’s programs. This weekend marks its opening night on Friday and a Brunch and Browse, a relaxed, daytime shopping experience, on Saturday.

The Halloran Centre

Saturday, September 13, 7:30-10 p.m.

Halloran Centre for Performing Arts & Education

Sunday, September 14, 1-5 p.m.

The Halloran Centre celebrates 10 years of community service and entertainment with a weekend of events. First up is a cabaret-style musical revue, featuring performances from Orpheum program alumni who have had successful careers in the arts. Purchase tickets here.

On Sunday, join the Halloran Centre for a free community day of live performances, tours, workshops, crafts, food, and fun for the whole family! There’ll be free parking. More info on that, plus a schedule of the day’s events, can be found here.

Cooper-Young Historic District

Saturday, September 13, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Thousands are expected to flock to Cooper-Young for its annual free, family-friendly, music, arts and crafts street festival with 445 art and crafts vendors from Memphis and across the United States. Artisans will sell original art, driftwood clocks, vintage pieces, and more, while musicians hit up two stages. Kids can enjoy The Kid’s Treasure Cove hosted by the Pearls of Grace, set up with carnival games, prizes, face painting, and activities. Arrive early to see the talented Bellevue Middle School, 32-piece drum line under the direction of Cameron Hill.

Overton Park Shell

Sunday, September 14, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

After being rained out in June, the Memphis Pride Festival returns for a take-two to celebrate its 50th anniversary. Expect live entertainment,special exhibits on Memphis Pride history, local food trucks and vendors, family-friendly activities and area, and a marketplace featuring LGBTQ+ artists and businesses. Purchase tickets here.

Beale Street

Sunday, September 14, 2-6 p.m.

Celebrate B.B. King’s 100th birthday with a free, all-ages music festival on Beale Street. Enjoy performances by Eric Gales, Rodd Bland, Mr. Sipp, Corey Lou & DaVillage Band, and more, plus family-friendly fun including Grizzline Drumline, the Beale Street Flippers, face painting, balloon twisting, and glitter tattoos. Food and drinks will be available for purchase outside or inside B.B. King’s Blues Club.

For opening night, expect live performances by Opera Memphis, hors d’oeuvres from Chef Eli, drinks by Wiseacre and refreshing mimosa mocktails, hands-on craft-making, and a gallery full of 6x6 canvases created by local artists (and even a few furry friends!). The event is free to attend. RSVP here.