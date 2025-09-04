Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

× Expand photography courtesy dixon gallery & gardens Dixon Presents Art on the Rocks 2023 at Dixon Gallery & Gardens on Friday, September 8, 2023

Dixon Gallery & Gardens

Friday, September 5, 6–9 p.m.

On the rocks about the Dixon’s Art on the Rocks? Let me sell you on it: Botanical cocktails, craft beer, and curated bites from local Memphis restaurants are gonna rock your world.

The Dixon encourages guests to dress in neutral tones inspired by Pantone’s Color of the Year, Mocha Mousse, to match the aesthetic. Purchase tickets ($55) here.

× Expand photography courtesy ballet memphis

Ballet Memphis

Friday–Saturday, September 5–6, 6:30 p.m.

Dance into the weekend like no one’s watching — because no one’s watching you, when they’ll all be watching Ballet Memphis in 30 minutes of dance, performing excerpts from August Bournonville’s signature work Napoli (1842). Following this story of an Italian girl and the fisherman who hopes to marry her will be 30 minutes of conversation. Doors open at 6 p.m. for a social half-hour, immediately followed by the performance. Your $25 ticket price includes a beer, wine, or soda.

× Expand Shutterstock AI Shutterstock A vibrant and colorful background inspired by the Wizard of Oz, featuring the Yellow Brick Road winding through rolling hills, lush green landscapes, and a distant shining Emerald City.

Memphis Zoo

Friday, September 5, 7–10:30 p.m.

Follow the Yellow Brick Road to the Zoo Rendezvous, where endless bites and cocktails from Memphis’ top restaurants, trendy food trucks, and chic bars await you. You’ll mingle under the emerald glow with live music from Smash Mouth. As one of the zoo’s largest fundraisers, this year with a Wizard of Oz theme, your all-inclusive ticket ($200) helps support animal care, conservation initiatives, and unforgettable experiences at the Memphis Zoo.

× Expand photography Courtesy Craft Food & Festival

Get Festive!

This weekend is busy with festivals, and I would know, seeing that I just wrote a whole Fall Festivals & Fairs guide for the Memphis Flyer this week. Not to brag or anything.

6th Annual Craft Food and Wine Festival: Memphis’ premier tasting event returns this year to celebrate local foodpreneurs, chefs, and artisan makers alongside carefully curated wine and cocktail pairings. | Memphis Brooks Museum of Art, Sunday, September 7, 6–9 p.m., $70, 21+.

Germantown Festival: The best part of this festival is arguably the Running of the Weenies, but there will also be arts and crafts, children’s activities, rides and games, live stage entertainment, car exhibits, community displays, and more. | Germantown Civic Club, Saturday, September 6, 9:30–6 p.m.; Sunday, September 7, noon–6 p.m.

International Goat Days Festival: The best part of this festival is arguably the goats, but there’s also a pancake breakfast, kids fun zone, face painting, car show, food trucks, vendors, and more. | Ed Haley Sports Complex, Saturday, September 6, 7 a.m.–5 p.m.

TheatreWorks 30th Anniversary Theatre and Arts Festival: TheatreWorks turns 30. Celebrate with free performances, workshops, food trucks, art vendors, dance party, and more. Full schedule here. | TheatreWorks, Saturday, September 6, noon–10:30 p.m.

× Expand photography courtesy central gardens association

Central Gardens

Sunday, September 7, 1–5 p.m.

There’s no place like home, and there’s no place like the homes on Central Avenue. See for yourself on this year’s Central Gardens 49th Annual Home & Garden Tour. The tour will include an art show and live entertainment from some of Memphis’ most acclaimed artists and players, like Stax Music Academy, the Beethoven Club, and Opera Memphis. The Hospitality Center will feature culinary offerings from favorite local food and beverage trucks. Tickets are $20 if purchased in advance and $30 if purchased on the day.