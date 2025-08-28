Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

photography by Steve Roberts
Something Rotten
Theatre Memphis
Through September 7
Something rotten this way comes, and yeah, we’re talking about Something Rotten at Theatre Memphis. The theater company describes the musical: “Set in 1590, Nick and Nigel Bottom set out to write the world’s very first musical, but are stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rock star known as ‘The Bard.’”
Purchase tickets here. Performances are Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.
photography courtesy etc
ETC’s 8th Annual 10 Minute Play Festival: Monday’s Child
TheatreWorks at the Square
Friday–Saturday, August 29–30, 8 p.m. | Sunday, August 31, 2 p.m.
Emerald Theatre Company presents seven plays, each 10-minutes long, inspired by the children’s poem “Monday’s Child” and celebrating the attributes (both positive and negative) of each child born on each day of the week.
Tickets can be purchased here.
photography courtesy Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare
Healthier 901 Fest
Shelby Farms Park
Saturday, August 30, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare presents the third annual Healthier 901 Fest, a free day full of fitness, food, music, and giveaways. Expect cooking demonstrations, fitness classes, a find-your-fit zone, family zone, live music, and more. Find a full schedule here.
901 Day on Beale
Beale Street
Monday, September 1, 11 a.m.–7 p.m.
The city of Memphis presents this 901 Day celebration full of live performances, hands-on activities, local vendors, and family-friendly fun. Expect a vendor market with local goods, a maker space for DIY art and hands-on activities, touch-a-truck, the Memphis Teen Creative Summit, and an entire lineup of performances, headlined by Project Pat. Find out more here.
photography courtesy mrpp
Tom Lee’s Mississippi River Gumption Revival Lantern Parade
Tom Lee Park
Monday, September 1, 6 p.m.
This 901 Day Memphis River Parks Partnership (MRPP) raises 100 lanterns in honor of Tom Lee’s act of heroism from 100 years ago, when he rescued 32 strangers from a capsized riverboat. Memphians are encouraged to bring their own lanterns and walk in a parade led by the Lucky 7 Brass Band. Before the parade steps off at 7:45 p.m. into Tom Lee Park, where it will be viewable, MRPP will host a 901 Day celebration under the Sunset Canopy from 6 to 9 p.m., with bounce houses, food, games, music, and more.