Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

× Expand photography by Steve Roberts

Theatre Memphis

Through September 7

Something rotten this way comes, and yeah, we’re talking about Something Rotten at Theatre Memphis. The theater company describes the musical: “Set in 1590, Nick and Nigel Bottom set out to write the world’s very first musical, but are stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rock star known as ‘The Bard.’”

Purchase tickets here. Performances are Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.

× Expand photography courtesy etc

TheatreWorks at the Square

Friday–Saturday, August 29–30, 8 p.m. | Sunday, August 31, 2 p.m.

Emerald Theatre Company presents seven plays, each 10-minutes long, inspired by the children’s poem “Monday’s Child” and celebrating the attributes (both positive and negative) of each child born on each day of the week.

Tickets can be purchased here.

× Expand photography courtesy Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare

Shelby Farms Park

Saturday, August 30, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare presents the third annual Healthier 901 Fest, a free day full of fitness, food, music, and giveaways. Expect cooking demonstrations, fitness classes, a find-your-fit zone, family zone, live music, and more. Find a full schedule here.

Beale Street

Monday, September 1, 11 a.m.–7 p.m.

The city of Memphis presents this 901 Day celebration full of live performances, hands-on activities, local vendors, and family-friendly fun. Expect a vendor market with local goods, a maker space for DIY art and hands-on activities, touch-a-truck, the Memphis Teen Creative Summit, and an entire lineup of performances, headlined by Project Pat. Find out more here.

× Expand photography courtesy mrpp

Tom Lee Park

Monday, September 1, 6 p.m.

This 901 Day Memphis River Parks Partnership (MRPP) raises 100 lanterns in honor of Tom Lee’s act of heroism from 100 years ago, when he rescued 32 strangers from a capsized riverboat. Memphians are encouraged to bring their own lanterns and walk in a parade led by the Lucky 7 Brass Band. Before the parade steps off at 7:45 p.m. into Tom Lee Park, where it will be viewable, MRPP will host a 901 Day celebration under the Sunset Canopy from 6 to 9 p.m., with bounce houses, food, games, music, and more.