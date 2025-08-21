Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

× Expand photography courtesy soulin' on the river

Fourth Bluff Park

Friday, August 22, 8 p.m.

The free summer concert series Soulin’ on the River wraps up this weekend with a double-header performance featuring powerhouse singer Cherisse Scott and feel-good band Will Graves & Soul. Gates open at 6 p.m.

Shelby Farms Park

Saturday, August 23, 8 a.m.

Run, or walk, ghost-run (i.e. get a T-shirt and don’t run) in support of the Forrest Spence Fund, which benefits the non-medical needs of critically and chronically ill children throughout the Mid-South. There’ll be a 5K race, 1-mile fun run, kids’ activities, and more. Sign up here.

Wiseacre Brewing Company

Saturday, August 23, noon-4 p.m.

Do it for the kids this weekend. And by “it,” we mean show up to the Memphis Youth Art Mart, where nearly 30 teen vendors will be selling jewelry, prints, totes, quilts, and more artwork. Teen bands Parasoline and Above Jupiter will perform.

Halloran Centre

Sunday, August 24, 3 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Get a clue at the Orpheum’s Soulful Murder Dinner Theater experience. Here’s the case: “The soulful dishes are served, the family gossip is flying, and Big Mama has one big surprise: Someone in the Jenkins clan has left behind a $15 million inheritance and everyone wants a piece. But just as things start heating up, someone ends up dead, and it’s up to you to help solve the case.”

Dressing on theme is encouraged. Pre-show activities, plus food and drinks, are available one hour before the show starts. Get your tickets ($85.50) here.

Playhouse on the Square

Through September 14th

Playhouse on the Square’s latest production tells the true story of the 7,000 passengers forced to land in a Newfoundland small town due to the emergency closure of U.S. airspace on 9/11. As the town’s hospitality is put to the test, cultures begin to clash before gratitude overturns any tensions.

Performances are Thursdays through Saturdays at 8 p.m. with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. through September 14th. Tickets ($20-$30) can be purchased here.