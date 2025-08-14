Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

× Expand photography courtesy mufw

Adult Prom | Grindhouse Building, Friday, August 15, 7-11 p.m.

MUFW Fashion Show | The Cadre Center, Saturday, August 16, 7-11 p.m.

Finish out the inaugural Memphis Urban Fashion Week (MUFW), spotlighting creatives shaping style in the South. The final two events are the Adult Prom, where folks can dress up or dress down to party, and the MUFW Fashion Show, with 13 local and regional designers working in a range of attire — from streetwear to high fashion. Among those to be seen include The Grizzlies, South of Mane, Ashton Hall, Peer Pressure, Immoral Ink, and FUBU. (More on the week in this Flyer article.)

Tickets for the Adult Prom are $31.30, and for the MUFW Fashion Show, they are $44.52.

Memphis Brooks Museum of Art

Saturday, August 16, 3-5 p.m.

Quit your whining this weekend, and get to wining and dining. (Sorry, I don’t know of any other wine puns.) Delve into the world of wine aromas and flavors with Memphis Wine Society in a blind tasting session that will teach you about “the primary, secondary, and tertiary elements that shape the unique characteristics of each wine.” I quote that part because I have no idea what could be involved in the primary, secondary, or tertiary elements of wine, but I guess that’s for you to find out. This event is for the novice and for the connoisseur.

Tickets are $50.

Memphis Made Brewing (Downtown - The Ravine)

Saturday, August 16, 5-10 p.m.

UNAPOLOGETIC celebrates 10 years of innovation with a blow-out party this weekend. “Expect the unexpected,” it says. “Pop-ups. Performances. Games. Burning things. Skits. Guest appearances. Surprises everywhere.” We’re not sure what all that means, but we’re excited. Check out Alex Greene’s article in this week’s Flyer for good measure and the Flyer’s podcast with IMAKEMADBEATS for even better measure.

Sheet Cake Gallery

Saturday, August 16, 5-7:30 p.m.

Sheet Cake Gallery’s latest exhibit opens this Saturday, presenting works by Maryam Amirvaghefi (Fayetteville, AR), Margaret Meehan (Richmond, VA), and Dana Robinson (Brooklyn, NY). Titled “All the Women in Me Are Tired,” the show examines the weight women carry, exploring themes of identity, resistance, transformation, and resilience.

“All the Women in Me Are Tired” will be on view through September 20.

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Saturday, August 16, 6-10 p.m.

You know I like my chicken fried, a cold beer on a Friday night, a pair of jeans that fits just right, and the radio on. … So goes that song. Truth be told, I don’t eat chicken. Devastating revelation, I know. But I won’t devastate you further because — guess what — this weekend you can have all those things: chicken, beer, jeans, just not on a Friday night. You can’t always get what you want. … So goes that other song.

General admission tickets to the Memphis Chicken & Beer Festival will run you $54.35; VIP tix are available, too.