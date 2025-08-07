Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

× Expand photography by Elvis Presley Enterprises

Graceland

Friday, August 8-16

Wouldn’t you know? It’s that time of the year — when the Elvii come to town. Join them won’t you? With tours, movie nights, tribute artist contests, the annual candlelight vigil, and more, there’s so much fun you won’t want to miss out. For a full schedule of events, go here.

Malco Ridgeway Cinema Grill

Friday, August 8, 7 p.m.

With never-before-seen footage and accounts from his inner circle, It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley paints a captivating portrait of the gifted musician who died tragically in 1997. The documentary is being screened exclusively at Ridgeway Cinema Grill for a limited time, and this Friday, following the screening, the audience will be treated to a post-film Q&A with surprise guests. On Saturday, August 9th, after the 7 p.m. showing, there will be a special meet-and-greet, where the first 50 ticketholders will receive a commemorative illustrated poster. Read more about the movie in the Flyer here.

Loflin Yard

Saturday, August 9, noon-4 p.m.

Streetdog Foundation celebrates its sweet 16 with the cutest luau in town — full of wagging tails, adoptable pups, and all the island vibes. The afternoon will have live music by Shufflegrit and MB and Buddy, merchandise, a silent auction, doggie fun area, and a best dress contest with dogs in their best Hawaiian or tie dye. A $25 donation gets you a festive cup, and a wristband for $5 drinks (think draft beer, wine, well-drinks, and slushies). Kids and pups get in free.

Soul & Spirits Brewery

Saturday, August 9, 1-9 p.m.

Book-lovers won’t want to miss this year’s Skol-astic Book Fair, complete with more vendors, more local authors, raffle prizes, and an author reading with a Q&A.

Setting up shop this year are Burke’s Book Store, Novel, South Main Book Juggler, Memphis Public Libraries, and Goner Records. Local authors include Corey Mesler, Holly Whitfield, Toby Sells (one of our own!), Russ Thompson, Derek Crowder, Jerome Hudson, and Diana Townsend.

TheatreSouth at First Congregational

Saturday, August 9, 7 p.m.

Playback Memphis is changing its name to Everystory. As it marks the occasion, it’ll put on a Memphis Matters show, showcasing its trademark playback theater that thrives on spontaneous stories. At a Memphis Matters show, an audience member — the teller — shares a personal reflection or story, whether lighthearted, moving, or challenging. The ensemble then reenacts it. Purchase tickets here for $20.