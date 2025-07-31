Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

× Expand photography courtesy shelby farms park

Shelby Farms Park

Friday, August 1, 6 p.m.

Shelby Farms has something to float your boat: Canoes + Cocktails. You’ll enjoy a guided sunset paddle on Hyde Lake, followed by specialty cocktails provided by Old Dominick, delicious snacks from Feast + Graze, yard games, and music. They do it almost every Friday evening through September, so you have many chances to sign up.

You can choose to paddle a single-person kayak, double-person kayak, canoe, or bring your own boat, and if you don’t want to paddle, you can purchase a cocktails-only ticket for the party after the sunset tour. Tickets ($35-$80) can be purchased here.

The Green Room @ Crosstown Arts

Friday, August 1, 7 p.m.

Jazz up your weekend with some jazz — what could be better? Johnny Yancey presents his Power to the People Orchestra featuring up-and-coming teen vocalist Gabby Cain. (You can read more about Yancey’s musical efforts here in the Memphis Flyer.) Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.

Overton Park Shell

Saturday, August 2, 9 a.m. & 10:30 a.m.

Has something got your goat recently — or someone? (I don’t know what goes on in your life.) Get your goat back with some goat yoga. I’m not sure that’s how the phrase works, but you get what I’m trying to say — and what I’m not trying to say (i.e. please don’t kidnap/goatnap any animals).

Tickets are $25, with $5 mat rentals. More info here.

Orpheum Theatre

Saturday, August 2, 2 p.m.

Weekends and movies go together like ramma-lamma-lamma-ka-dingity-da-dinga-dong. Now add in a sing-along, and it’s like shoo-wop-sha-whadda-whadda-yippidy boom-da-boom. Chang-chang, changity-chang-shoo-bop, that’s the way it should be … Sorry, I’m getting caught up in song again. Thankfully, at the Orpheum’s Grease Sing-along, it’ll be acceptable.

With on-screen lyrics, you can sing every word right along with Danny, Sandy, and the whole Rydell High crew. That means “Summer Nights,” “Hopelessly Devoted to You,” “Greased Lightnin’,” and “We Go Together.” Tickets are $12.

Agricenter International

Saturday, August 2, 6 p.m.

Feast your eyes on Feast on the Farm’s promise for a good time: country chic vibes, chef-crafted local cuisine, live music, and live and silent auctions featuring unique and coveted items. The annual fundraising event for Agricenter International supports the Agricenter’s mission to foster growth, innovation, and hands-on education in our community. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for cocktails and the start of the silent auction, with the main event running from 6 to 10 p.m. Get your tickets here.