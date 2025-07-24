Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

× Expand photography by Jeremy Daniel

Orpheum Theatre

Through Sunday, July 27

The Wiz returns to the Orpheum’s stage in its first American tour in 40 years, bringing its groundbreaking twist on The Wizard of Oz. With an iconic score and stirring tale that definitely isn’t in Kansas anymore, The Wiz brings a “whole new groove to easing on down the road.”

Tickets ($29-$130) can be purchased here. Remaining shows are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m., and Sunday at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

× Expand photography courtesy liz wright

Beale Street

Saturday, July 26, 4-7 p.m.

Who let the dogs out? Seriously, who let them out? Because they’re running amok on Beale Street. Amok! Well, more like in an organized fashion, what some are calling a fashion parade. That’s right: Dogs are parading in costume down Beale Street, and your dog can be a part of the madness, too, as long as you register beforehand. After the short parade from Robert R. Church Park to Handy Park, a party will ensue with vendors, live music, activities for the pups, and more. Find out more here.

× Expand Joyce Kozloff, Knowledge #78; 1154 A.D., 2000; Courtesy of Memphis Brooks Museum of Art.

Memphis Brooks Museum of Art

Sunday, July 27, 2 p.m.

Curator Patricia Lee Daigle and exhibition artist Nelson Gutierrez will lead an exclusive evening in the Brooks’ latest exhibit, “Navigating Knowledge,” which explores the transmission of knowledge through metaphors of vessels and navigation. Following the guided viewing, guests are invited to enjoy specialty aperitifs and a lively discussion with Patricia and Nelson. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased here.

Edge District Art Crawl

Edge Triangle

Saturday, July 26, 4 p.m.

Stroll through galleries, discover your fave local artists, and enjoy exhibits. Soak up exclusive deals from neighborhood bars and restaurants. Participating galleries include Marshall Arts, Sheet Cake, and Ugly Art Co. Ugly Art will be featuring Blake Conner and Isaiah Kennedy’s popup titled “dirt://PIGMENT,” while Sheet Cake will be closing its “Summer Break” show, group exhibition featuring work from Justin Tyler Bryant, Sai Clayton, Coulter Fussell, Carl E. Moore, and Melissa Wilkinson.

“Emotions Without People” Opening Reception

Loise Estes Ruleman Gallery at Church Health

Sunday, July 27, 3–5 p.m.

Musician Jeff Hulett has joined forces with photographer Alex Smythe in a collaborative art project “Emotions Without People,” where both artists interpret each other’s work through songs and photographs. This event is free and open to the public with prints available for purchase. Light refreshments will be served and the opening will include a short performance from musician Jeff Hulett.