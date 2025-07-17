Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

× Expand photography by noah miller

Urban Art Commission

Friday, July 18, 5-8 p.m.

Noah Miller and Sara Moseley’s exhibit, a reflection on the meaning of home, closes this weekend. The reception will have free refreshments, live music from Dream Journal, an avant-garde music project from Robby & Rachael Grant, and a DJ set. Read more about the show here.

× Expand photography courtesy memphis botanic garden

Radians Amphitheater at Memphis Botanic Garden

Friday, July 18, 8 p.m.

See country music star Parker McCollum take over the Radians Amphitheater stage this Friday for Memphis Botanic Garden’s Live at the Garden series. Individual lawn tickets start at $89.25. All lawn seating is general admission and is located behind the table seating sections. Attendees are allowed to bring their own food and beverages including coolers or can purchase from on-site vendors.

Germantown Community Theatre

Friday-Saturday, July 18-19, 7 p.m. | Sunday, July 20, 2 p.m.

Enjoy a night of tribute music from a dynamic group of local musicians. Expect to hear music by Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Chuck Berry, John Denver, Peter, Paul & Mary, The Civil Wars, Marty Robbins, Joan Baez, and more. Tickets ($21-$31) can be purchased here.

× Expand Photography Courtesy Vietnamese American Community

Agricenter International

Saturday, July 19, 4-10 p.m.

The ever-popular Asian Night Market returns for a third year, promising a feast for your senses with dishes and flavors from over 70 food vendors across the U.S. Live cultural performances, a lion and dragon dance, DJ, eating contest, and more will take up the stage, and kids can enjoy a kids zone. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the gate for adults, $5 for children 6 to 12 years old, and free for children 6 and below. Get your tickets here.

× Expand Photography by engin akyurt on Unsplash

Overton Square

Saturday, July 19, 6-9 p.m.

Celebrate Colombia’s independence with music, dance, traditional food, and more in Overton square. Expect live performances, tastings, and storytelling — for free admission. Dress in yellow, blue, and red.