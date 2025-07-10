Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

× Expand photography courtesy elmwood cemetery

Elmwood Cemetery

Sunday, July 13, 2–3 p.m.

When I was little, I asked Santa for a spy kit. I thought I’d be a spy when I grew up, sounded like a nice career. Alas, here I am, not being a spy (as far as you know). But this weekend, I — and you — can live your childhood dreams vicariously through the dead, thanks to Elmwood Cemetery’s Spies in the Cemetery lecture. You’ll hear about world-famous spies from the past 150 years or so, the spies that started it all, the spies that wrote the book on spying, and the spies who permanently reside in Memphis.

The seated presentation will last about 45 minutes. Register for $20 here.



The Kent

Saturday, July 12, 6–9 p.m.

If you want to make like Jimmy Buffet this summer and sip on tropical cocktails, you’ll love this buffet of samples of seasonal sips at the Memphis Summer Cocktail Festival. Tickets get you 12 fun-size cocktails, plus complimentary mocktail tastings. The evening will also have local eats, a dance party, cigar lounge, fun photo ops, and more. This event is 21+ (duh). Get your tickets here.

Hattiloo Theatre

Friday–Saturday, July 11–12, 7–8:30 p.m. | Sunday, July 12, 2–3:30 p.m.

Hang with Hattiloo on the theater’s pattiloo. (I did not come up with that pun, but I wish I did.) This weekend, Hattiloo is putting on a series of free concerts with The PRVLG performing on Friday, D’Vonna Taylor on Saturday, and Kortland Whalum on Sunday.



Saddle Creek North

Saturday, July 12, 4–6 p.m.

If you like to shop till you drop, Saddle Creek will pick you up with its Summer Soirée series, offering live music, complimentary cocktails and mocktails (while supplies last), and other fun surprises. This weekend, Charvey Mac will play in the Fountain Courtyard. The next Soirée of the series will be on August 9th.

Susan Watkins (American, 1875–1913), Le Five O'Clock (Tea), ca. 1903; Oil on canvas; Mr. and Mrs. Edward T. Miles Susan Watkins Tea

The Dixon Gallery & Gardens

Sunday, July 13-September 28

The Dixon opens a new exhibit this weekend, “Susan Watkins and Women Artists of the Progressive Era.” Here’s what the Dixon has to say because I can’t be bothered to rewrite their wonderful words:

Centered on the career of Susan Watkins (1875–1913), this exhibition offers a look into the environment in which Watkins and other female artists of the time forged their professional identities. … Histories of 20th-century American art have often overlooked the contributions of women such as Watkins, who embraced more traditional artistic styles. Featuring paintings, drawings, and sculptures by Watkins and artists including Lilla Cabot Perry, Meta Vaux Warrick Fuller, Elizabeth Nourse, Anna Elizabeth Klumpke, and Mary Fairchild MacMonnies, this exhibition recovers their stories and reasserts their contributions to art history.”

Corey Piper from the Chrysler Museum of Art gives the opening lecture on Sunday from 2 to 3 p.m. The lecture, focusing on Watkins’ career, is free to attend. And remember, admission to the Dixon is free, so everything is free, free, free.