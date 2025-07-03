Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

× Expand Photography by Elisha Terada on Unsplash

Fairgrounds — Liberty Park

Thursday, July 3, 5–10 p.m.

I’m going to level with you. This weekend’s events are mostly geared towards the Fourth of July. Like everywhere in Memphis that seems to be the case. I searched high and low — well, not that high and not that low — for some variety but alas we’re stuck with five Independence Day events. And there are more. If you want to do something else, I don’t know, check out an exhibit or something.

The city and Memphis Parks are putting on a big ol’ celebration, free for all. DJ Zoom and Groove Factor Factor plus local up-and-coming teen artists will be supplying the music, and kids’ inflatables, face painting, and carnival games will be supplying the fun. Food trucks will be on site. At 9 p.m., the “biggest” fireworks show in the city will kick off. We can neither confirm nor deny whether this one is the biggest, but it is the city’s official celebration.

× Expand photography by chris mccoy

Belvedere Boulevard, Central Gardens

Friday, July 4, 9 a.m.–noon

Head down (or up — I don’t know where you live) to Central Gardens for its annual parade. The event will include live Bluegrass and Second Line marching bands, along with hot dogs (free while supplies last), popsicles, and coffee from Byway Coffee. See Squirt, Subaru’s vintage Japanese fire engine, and for the first time in several years, parade floats will return.

× Expand Photography by Paul Weaver on Unsplash

Peabody Elementary School

Friday, July 4, 10 a.m.

Bring your kiddos and their little wheels, and enjoy frozen treats from Mempops, music, face-painting, and a special appearance by the Memphis Fire Department.

Fourth Bluff Park

Friday, July 4, 6 p.m.

Fireworks are coming back to the riverfront after several years away from the water. With activation sites at three scenic locations — River Garden Park, Fourth Bluff Park, and a portion of Riverside Drive — guests will enjoy live entertainment, food trucks, games, vendors, and festive activities. The night concludes with a fireworks spectacular at 9 p.m., launching from Mud Island River Park and visible from across Downtown. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to enjoy the show. Admission is free.

× Expand photography courtesy peabody hotel

The Peabody Hotel

Friday, July 4, 7–10 p.m.

See Downtown’s and AutoZone Park’s postgame firework displays from The Peabody's rooftop as you dance with DJ Bizzle Bluebland and a soundtrack of American classics and summertime favorites. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children (12 and under).