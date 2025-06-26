Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

photography by Pamela Springsteen
Willie Nelson
Outlaw Music Festival 10th Anniversary Tour
Radians Amphitheater at Memphis Botanic Garden
Friday, June 27, 3–11 p.m.
The biggest outlaws are about to hit the Botanic Garden stage in the Outlaw Music Festival 10th Anniversary Tour. The 2025 tour is the biggest Outlaw Tour to date, featuring an unparalleled lineup, with Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Trampled by Turtles, and Tami Neilson. Tickets start at $95.
Photo by Flickr user Carl Wycoff
Trolley Night
South Main
Friday, June 27, 6–9 p.m.
Stroll down South Main and explore the many galleries, shops, restaurants, and bars that are open extra late for the night. Expect live music, performances, complimentary drinks, and more.
Old Dominion: How Good Is That — World Tour
BankPlus Amphitheater
Friday, June 27, 7 p.m.
See one of Nashville’s hottest bands in concert with Ernest and special guest Redferrin. Tickets start at $36 and can be purchased here.
photography by Lucy Owens
Belvedere Chamber Music Festival
Grace-St. Luke’s Episcopal Church
Through Saturday, June 28
Listen to masterworks of the 20th and 21st centuries as well as new works by young, aspiring composers. Composers included in this year's festival are Bach, Bartok, Prokofiev, Stravinsky, Milhaud, Martinu, and others. The free concerts last approximately an hour with no intermission and are in the evening through Saturday at 7 p.m., and at 3 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Read more about the festival in this week’s Flyer.
photography by Joan Marcus
Kimberly Akimbo
Orpheum Theatre
Through Sunday, June 29
A winner of five Tony Awards including Best Musical, Kimberly Akimbo comes to Memphis. At almost 16, Kimberly moves to a new town and is forced to navigate family dysfunction, a rare genetic condition, her first crush, and … possible felony charges.
Remaining performances are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m., and Sunday at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tickets cost $29 to $130 and can be purchased here.