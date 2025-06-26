Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

× Expand photography by Pamela Springsteen Willie Nelson

Radians Amphitheater at Memphis Botanic Garden

Friday, June 27, 3–11 p.m.

The biggest outlaws are about to hit the Botanic Garden stage in the Outlaw Music Festival 10th Anniversary Tour. The 2025 tour is the biggest Outlaw Tour to date, featuring an unparalleled lineup, with Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Trampled by Turtles, and Tami Neilson. Tickets start at $95.

× Expand Photo by Flickr user Carl Wycoff

South Main

Friday, June 27, 6–9 p.m.

Stroll down South Main and explore the many galleries, shops, restaurants, and bars that are open extra late for the night. Expect live music, performances, complimentary drinks, and more.

BankPlus Amphitheater

Friday, June 27, 7 p.m.

See one of Nashville’s hottest bands in concert with Ernest and special guest Redferrin. Tickets start at $36 and can be purchased here.

× Expand photography by Lucy Owens

Grace-St. Luke’s Episcopal Church

Through Saturday, June 28

Listen to masterworks of the 20th and 21st centuries as well as new works by young, aspiring composers. Composers included in this year's festival are Bach, Bartok, Prokofiev, Stravinsky, Milhaud, Martinu, and others. The free concerts last approximately an hour with no intermission and are in the evening through Saturday at 7 p.m., and at 3 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Read more about the festival in this week’s Flyer.

× Expand photography by Joan Marcus

Orpheum Theatre

Through Sunday, June 29

A winner of five Tony Awards including Best Musical, Kimberly Akimbo comes to Memphis. At almost 16, Kimberly moves to a new town and is forced to navigate family dysfunction, a rare genetic condition, her first crush, and … possible felony charges.

Remaining performances are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m., and Sunday at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tickets cost $29 to $130 and can be purchased here.