Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

Douglass Park

Friday, June 20, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. | Saturday, June 21, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. | Sunday, June 22, 3-8 p.m.

Celebrate Juneteenth at the 32nd Annual Juneteenth Douglass Freedom Festival. Friday kicks off it J.O.Y. Juneteenth Youth Day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., with free food, games, youth vendors, and youth performers on the stage. Saturday is the biggest day, festival organizers say, starting with the Juneteenth Freedom Parade at 11 a.m., followed by the BBQ Smoke-Off at noon and then Toxic Tours at 1 and 3 p.m., which will bring festival-goers to sites around North Memphis facing environmental damage threatening water, air, and soil.

Saturday will also have song, dance, and comedy from 901 artists and headliner Tyke T on stage. The day will also have plenty of merch vendors, artists vendors, food vendors, and more, and so will Sunday, which is Libations & Honors Day. Find more details here.

× Expand photography courtesy memphis brewfest

Shelby Farms Park

Saturday, June 21, noon-5 p.m.

You’re cruising for a brewski, or really unlimited samples of many brews, at the Memphis Brewfest this Saturday. With more than 30 breweries, local and national showing up, the fest will have over 100 different beers to taste, plus a vendor village, food trucks, and live music. Tickets are $65 and can be purchased here. (Designated driver tickets are $30.)

× Expand image courtesy memphis pride fest

Beale Street

Saturday, June 21, noon-2 p.m.

The Memphis Pride Festival might’ve been postponed the other weekend due to rain, but the LGBTQ community isn’t going to let the rain, well, rain on its parade. This weekend, it’ll return to Beale Street for its 50th anniversary celebration, with organizers, artists, small business owners, healthcare workers, educators, and neighbors participating. The festival will now take place on Sunday, September 14th, at the Overton Park Shell.

× Expand photography courtesy soul & spirits

Soul & Spirits Brewery

Saturday, June 21, 1-8 p.m.

Girl, put your records on. Tell me your favorite songs from Goner Records, River City Records, and Shangri-La Records (or like a bunch of other vendors) ’cause this is the place to buy/swap/trade/sell all your music.

× Expand photography courtesy memphis botanic garden

Memphis Botanic Garden

Saturday, June 21, 8 p.m.

Nineties alt-rock chart-toppers Third Eye Blind are kicking off the Botanic Garden’s Live at the Garden series for the summer. Joybomb will open (read about them in this week’s Flyer). Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $83+.