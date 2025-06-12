Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

Children’s Museum of Memphis

Friday, June 13, 5:30–7:30 p.m.

I don’t wanna grow up. I’m a Toys-R-Us kid. But Toys-R-Us closed, so I had to grow up. Unfortunately. But for just one night, I’d like to be a kid. I don’t have to be a Toys-R-Us kid — I don’t need to associate with a brand in this capitalist society. Just let me be a kid. I know it’s Friday the 13th, so we’re tempting fate here, and I really don’t want a reverse Big situation on my hand. I think, however, the Children’s Museum of Memphis (CMOM) has the solution.

This weekend it’s hosting an adults-only ’90s-themed after-hours event. There’s going to be trivia, beer, wine, and small bites — all while being surrounded with childhood memories in a place where memories are made. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased here. All proceeds go to benefit CMOM.

× Expand Photography by Steve Roberts

Lohrey Theatre at Theatre Memphis

Friday, June 13, 7:30 p.m. | Saturday, June 14, 7:30 p.m. | Sunday, June 15, 2 p.m.

Catch the musical that celebrates the legendary Fats Waller as five performers evoke the delightful humor and infectious energy of an American original. Performances run on select dates through June 29th. Tickets start at $38.25.

× Expand photography courtesy stitching supply

Chickasaw Oaks

Saturday, June 14, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Get ready to unwind this weekend — unwind your skeins of yarn, that is. Saturday is Worldwide Knit in Public Day, and Memphis will be a part of it this year, thanks to Stitching Supply. Bring your latest knitting, crocheting, cross-stitch, etc. project, or pick up a new skill at Stitching Supply’s demonstrations during the day. Expect games, giveaways, and exclusive new merchandise. Plus, Pile of Threads will be on-site for custom embroidery.

Cossitt Library

Saturday, June 14, 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

Celebrate the rich culture, lived experiences, and creative expression of African-descended communities here in Memphis as Cossitt Library offers an afternoon of performance, dance, art, vendors, readings, and much more in recognition of Black Music Month and Juneteenth commemoration. On the lineup are Artistiqly Xpressive, Black Crème, and Ekpe Abioto and the African Jazz Ensemble, with a dance performance by Queen Siren and drama performances by Hattiloo Theatre and Ann Perry Wallace. Food trucks include StickEM and Jus Enuff Concessions.

× Expand photography courtesy Explore Bike Share

Downtown Memphis

Through Sunday, June 15

Hop on the Inaugural Downtown Memphis Brew Hop, and explore nine participating downtown breweries, taprooms, and bars (full list here) with a full slate of special events — new beer releases, trivia nights, food trucks, bicycle drag races, brewery tours, giveaways, and more. This event is family-friendly, with non-alcoholic options for those who are “dry hopping” (that one’s on the Downtown Memphis Commission who’s presenting this).

Free Brewery Hop transportation will be provided by the Memphis Brew Bus on June 13th from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and noon to 6 p.m. on June 14th, and Explore Bike Share is offering free 60-minute rides with the promo code BREW25 between June 9th and 15th for three consecutive days at any of their 36 stations. RSVP here to stay in the loop on everything related to Brew Hop 2025.