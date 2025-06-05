Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

× Expand photography by kevin reed | courtesy mid-south pride

Various locations

Thursday-Sunday, June 5–8

Memphis is celebrating its 50th Pride this weekend with a whole bunch of events. On Friday at 8 p.m., get ready to dance like it’s 1985 at the Big Gay Dance Party. Then on Saturday at 11 a.m., the Pride Parade rolls down Beale Street, coming alive with music, cheers, and the unmistakable energy of community, and the Pride Festival will take over Robert Church Park from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The day will feature more than 175 vendors and exhibitors, local musicians, drag artists, special guest speakers, VIP experiences, educational sessions, a kids’ area, and interactive activities. Admission to the festival is $3.

Later, from 8 p.m. to midnight, join in the fun at the Channel Pride: A Silent Disco Party, the official Pride After Party at the Overton Square Pavilion. On Sunday, at 11 a.m., take part in the Drag Brunch with the Grand Marshals.

× Expand photography courtesy Willmott Events

Crosstown Concourse

Saturday, June 7, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

This event is no rough draft. It was perfectly crafted to fit all your summer market needs. It’s also put on by the Memphis Flyer, which I’ve heard is pretty awesome.

× Expand photography courtesy memphis concrete

The Green Room at Crosstown Arts

Saturday-Sunday, June 7–8

Experiment with your music taste this weekend at Memphis Concrète’s music festival, which brings together artists who defy expectations in a mix of styles — from ambient to electroacoustic to industrial. Find out more here. Tickets are $10.

× Expand photography courtesy Literacy Mid-South

Novel

Saturday, June 7, 7–11 p.m.

I literally could not think of a better thing to do this weekend than to support literacy at Literacy Mid-South’s Literatini. Your ticket includes some of Memphis’ finest cocktails, food, music, and more. You’ll be able to vote for your favorite libation and crown the 2025 Literatini Champion! Tickets are $100.

× Expand photography by jenny smith | unsplash

Broad Avenue

Sunday, June 8, 2–5 p.m.

I scream, you scream. We all scream for the first-ever Memphis Ice Cream Festival. A $10 wristband gets you unlimited samples from local ice cream makers who craft their frozen treats in-house AND one full scoop of your choice. What a steal that makes me squeal! Wristbands are available for purchase at the event.