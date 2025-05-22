Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

Theatre Works @ the Square

Through June 8

I have just stuffed myself with half a container of Las Delicias salsa that I purchased from Buster’s Liquors & Wines. I’ll be frank with you on two counts: 1) I only go to Buster’s to get Las Delicias salsa and chips, and I’ve been ID'ed for it. (I’ll do whatever it takes to get this salsa in my fridge and in my tummy.) 2) I don’t feel like writing this Five Things To Do on account of being so full from said salsa and chips. I don’t necessarily regret it because it was so good, but now I have to write and be semi-upright to type. Ugh. So dreadful.

At least, it’s not as dreadful as being doomed to kill my dad and marry my mom. I mean, I really like my dad — I love him — so definitely don’t want to kill him. And my mom, I love her, but no way do I want to marry her. That’s some Oedipus stuff, and, yeah, that’s why I’ve brought it up. New Moon Theatre is putting on a modern reimagining of the ancient Greek tale as a thriller.

Purchase tickets ($20-$25) here. Performances are select dates through June 8th.

× Expand photography by ziggy mack Opera Memphis performs La Calisto Francesco Cavalli at Playhouse on the Square in Midtown Memphis on Wednesday, March 20, 2024

Playhouse on the Square

Friday, May 23, 7:30 p.m.

New Moon Theatre isn’t the only performing arts company bringing ancient myth to life this weekend. Opera Memphis is mashing up multiple Roman myths with La Calisto, a baroque opera that touches on themes of love and lust, transformation, and responsibility. Get tickets ($10-$75) for the performance here.

× Expand photography by Jeff Johnson

AutoZone Park

Saturday, May 24, 5:30 p.m.

Country singer Miranda Lambert is coming to Memphis with special guests Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives. I don’t know what else to say, other than to get tickets ($36-$196) here and maybe give Las Delicias salsa a go.

× Expand photography by Phillip Van Zandt

Overton Park Shell

Sunday, May 25, 7:30 p.m.

Remember those commercials that went “F-R-E-E that spells free, FreeCreditReport.Com, baby”? Two things: 1) What happened to them? 2) Do you also sing the song whenever something is free? I sure do. “Orion Free Concert Series” goes like, “Orion F-R-E-E that spells free, FreeCreditReport.com, baby.” I have no attachment to FreeCreditReport.com. When the commercials came out, I didn’t know what credit was, but I liked the jingle. I do have an attachment to the Orion F-R-E-E Concert Series, as do a lot of Memphians I’m sure.

This weekend is the annual Sunset Symphony, where the Memphis Symphony Orchestra’s Big Band will perform timeless classics and new arrangements in styles from dance band to big band, samba, and many more. Bring your blanket and picnic basket and salsa, and/or purchase food from on-site food trucks.

The Ravine

Sunday, May 25, 2-6 p.m.

I was at the beach last week, taking those vacation days, and to my surprise everyone in my family was reading, including my mom and sister, who both previously disavowed books. And even more surprising, both of them have read far more books than I have this year. How does one go from not reading one book for years to reading more than 20 in a span of five months? I got to get on my game, most likely after I finish up this salsa or maybe at Cafe Noir’s Reading in the Park.

At the free Reading in the Park, attendees can expect book vendors, poetry readings, food trucks, activities, the 2025 Memphis Youth Poet Laureate Naming Ceremony, and more.