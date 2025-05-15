Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

× Expand horizontal template - 2

Barbecue

SmokeSlam | Tom Lee Park | Thursday-Saturday, May 15–17

World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest | Liberty Park | Thursday-Saturday, May 14–17

It’s barbecue weekend in Memphis, and there are two barbecue fests to imbibe in. Check out our sister publication’s guide on how to fest here.

Cooper-Young Historic District

Saturday-Sunday, May 17–18, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.

The Cooper-Young Garden Walk will have 70 gardens on tour, with a shuttle running through the neighborhood for people to get to and from the gardens and local shops and restaurants. Urban Bike Food Ministry will also provide guided bike tours and will watch your bikes as you get off at secret gardens. Some gardens might have vendors, music, educational programming, and other fun surprises.

This year the garden walk is free and it’s a part of the Experience Memphis Gardens tour, which will take you through gardens throughout the city on select dates through June (for free). Find out more here.

Metal Museum

Saturday, May 17, 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

Enjoy hands-on activities, demonstrations, free admission to the museum, the signature iron pour, and kid-friendly games on the museum grounds. You can also make your own tile to be cast in the iron pour ($22).

Grind City Brewing Company

Saturday, May 17, noon–7 p.m.

Have a good time with local artists and businesses from and near the Uptown neighborhood as they sell food, goods, and high-quality art. Expect demos and freebies.

Malco Summer Drive-In

Saturday, May 17, 7:45 p.m.

With the Malco Summer Drive-In closing, this will be the last Time Warp Drive-In. So buckle up for a legendary cult comedy trilogy with friends Bill and Ted as they time-travel ride through history, into the future, and across the afterlife. Screening in order: Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989), Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991), and Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020). Tickets are $25/car.