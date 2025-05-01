Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

× Expand photography by Joshua Timmermans

Tom Lee Park

Friday–Sunday, May 2–4

It’s May. Finally. The best month of the year — and that’s me objectively speaking. I mean, it’s May, everyone’s favorite month of the year according to the survey that I never did. There’s just so much to look forward to this month, like my birthday and my birthweek and my birthmonth. I guess there are other things to look forward to — like these Five Things To Do.

RiverBeat Music Festival, for instance, is returning this year, with headliners Missy Elliott, The Killers, and Anderson .Paak & the Free Nationals. Also performing are a bunch of other people including some local folks, and I have neither the space nor the energy to list them all out, so check out the full lineup here. Single-day tickets are $99, and three-day passes are $249.

× Expand photograph courtesy atlanta botanical garden

Memphis Botanic Garden

Friday, May 2, 6:30 p.m.

You know what’s great about May? It’s Taurus season. Listen, I’m not super into astrology, unless it applies to me, and then I’m like, ooooooh, there must be something to this. Like apparently, Tauri (Tauruses?) are into gardening, and recently, I’ve been trying to nurture my green thumb. Coincidence? Who’s to say?

But with gardening on my mind, I had to suggest this event for this weekend: the Trolls Garden Party. This 21+ event will have you embracing nature and exploring the Memphis Botanic Garden after hours. Guests will enjoy live music, interactive activities, gourmet food trucks, and more — all while visiting Thomas Dambo’s “Trolls: Save the Humans” exhibit. Tickets are $35 for nonmembers and include three complimentary cocktails.

Also this weekend is the family-friendly Troll Fest, on Saturday, May 3, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. There will be crafts, games, music, community partners, vendors, artists, and more.

× Expand photography willmott events

Overton Square

Saturday, May 3, 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

May is also peak crawfish season, which is pretty sweet (and spicy). To prove it, Overton Square is hosting its Crawfish Festival, with live music, ice-cold beer, and a local artist market.

× Expand photography courtesy crosstown concourse

Crosstown Concourse

Saturday, May 3, 11 a.m.–2 p.m.

National Pet Month is — guess when — May. To celebrate, Crosstown Concourse is putting on its Puppy Palooza with pet photos and caricatures, dog adoptions, a costume contest, toy giveaways and bacon bubbles, a magic show and DJ, a blessing of the animals, agility courses, yard games, and more. The day is free to join.

× Expand Photography by Rod Millington

Orpheum Theatre

Saturday, May 3, 4 p.m.

In the Middle Ages, May was considered the month of three milkings because, apparently, with all the fresh spring grass the cows were eating, you could milk them three times in one day during May. And that, friends, is where my food fun facts end for the day, but if you want more, check out Alton Brown’s show at the Orpheum, where the famed foodist will “present several of his favorite culinary mega-hacks, sing some of his funny food songs, and in general offer a culinary variety show the likes of which human eyes have never seen.” Tickets ($51.90–92.90) can be purchased here.