Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

photography by Carla McDonald
Silent Sky
Theatre Memphis
Friday, April 18, 7:30 p.m. | Saturday, April 19, 2–4 p.m.
Theatre Memphis puts on this show about 19th-century astronomer Henrietta Leavitt, whose scientific discoveries were rejected in her time. Tickets ($28.25) for the final two performances can be purchased here.
Photography Joey Miller
Saint Joan
Tennessee Shakespeare Company
Friday, April 18, 8:30 p.m. | Saturday, April 19, 3 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.
George Bernard Shaw chronicles the plight of Saint Joan. Alex Greene wrote about the play in this week’s Memphis Flyer. Go on and read it, and go see the show. Get your tickets ($24-$44) here.
photography courtesy shelby farms park
Earth Day Festival
Shelby Farms Park
Saturday, April 19, noon–4 p.m.
Celebrate Earth Day at Shelby Farms Park’s Earth Day Festival. Kicking off with the family-friendly Fun Run at 11:30 a.m., the day will be packed with activities from free Get Outside Fitness sessions to live music to eco-friendly crafts and activities. Learn more here.
courtesy Mempho presents
Shell Daze Music Festival
Overton Park Shell
Saturday, April 19, 3–10 p.m.
Memphis Presents brings a stellar lineup to the Shell: The Velvet Dogs (3:45 p.m.), Grace Bowers & the Hodge Podge (5 p.m.), Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country (6:30 p.m.), and Lettuce (8:30 p.m.). General admission is $63.25, and VIP is $132.20 and includes early entry access, access to the VIP viewing deck, access to a private discounted bar, an event poster, free sodas/water, and more. Kids 5 and under get in free.
Dolph Smith, A Portion of My Collection of Rare Paper Airplanes, 1977; Watercolor on board and paper airplanes; Courtesy of the artist.
Scanner
Colleen Couch and Dolph Smith: “Walk in the Light”
The Dixon Gallery and Gardens
Sunday, April 20–June 29
The Dixon celebrates a new exhibition opening this weekend: “Walk in the Light,” which features work by Colleen Couch and Dolph Smith. As the museum says, “this joint collection showcases the arc in Smith’s pieces through drawings, paintings, and his handmade books; new works by Couch, which were inspired by Smith and his devotion to his wife Jessie; and two recent collaborations between the artists.” Admission is free.