Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

Theatre Memphis

Friday, April 18, 7:30 p.m. | Saturday, April 19, 2–4 p.m.

Theatre Memphis puts on this show about 19th-century astronomer Henrietta Leavitt, whose scientific discoveries were rejected in her time. Tickets ($28.25) for the final two performances can be purchased here.

Tennessee Shakespeare Company

Friday, April 18, 8:30 p.m. | Saturday, April 19, 3 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

George Bernard Shaw chronicles the plight of Saint Joan. Alex Greene wrote about the play in this week’s Memphis Flyer. Go on and read it, and go see the show. Get your tickets ($24-$44) here.

Shelby Farms Park

Saturday, April 19, noon–4 p.m.

Celebrate Earth Day at Shelby Farms Park’s Earth Day Festival. Kicking off with the family-friendly Fun Run at 11:30 a.m., the day will be packed with activities from free Get Outside Fitness sessions to live music to eco-friendly crafts and activities. Learn more here.

Overton Park Shell

Saturday, April 19, 3–10 p.m.

Memphis Presents brings a stellar lineup to the Shell: The Velvet Dogs (3:45 p.m.), Grace Bowers & the Hodge Podge (5 p.m.), Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country (6:30 p.m.), and Lettuce (8:30 p.m.). General admission is $63.25, and VIP is $132.20 and includes early entry access, access to the VIP viewing deck, access to a private discounted bar, an event poster, free sodas/water, and more. Kids 5 and under get in free.

The Dixon Gallery and Gardens

Sunday, April 20–June 29

The Dixon celebrates a new exhibition opening this weekend: “Walk in the Light,” which features work by Colleen Couch and Dolph Smith. As the museum says, “this joint collection showcases the arc in Smith’s pieces through drawings, paintings, and his handmade books; new works by Couch, which were inspired by Smith and his devotion to his wife Jessie; and two recent collaborations between the artists.” Admission is free.