Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

photography courtesy memphis botanic garden
Plant Sales
This weekend is for the plants. Seriously, there are at least three plant sales happening this weekend:
- Lichterman Nature Center Native Plant Sale | Lichterman Nature Center, Friday – Saturday, April 11 – 12, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Spring Plant Sale Memphis Botanic Garden | Memphis Botanic Garden, Friday – Saturday, April 11 – 12, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Saturday, April 12, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Plant Sale: Dixon Garden Fair | Dixon Gallery and Gardens, Friday, April 11, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Saturday, April 12, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
photography by brandon dill
Cooper-Young Porchfest
Cooper-Young Historic District
Saturday, April 12, noon – 5 p.m.
Now is your chance to invade your neighbors’ privacy and get up on Cooper-Young’s lawns as an eclectic mix of bands will play on residents’ front porches at this fifth-annual all-volunteer event. A full schedule and map is available here.
Porchfest also coincides with the Cooper-Young Community Yard Sale, which will be held 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. That map can be found here.
photography by Mary Gunning
SpringLoaded
Buckman Performing Arts Center
Saturday, April 12, 4:30 p.m. | Sunday, April 13, 2:30 p.m.
There’s been a slaughter at The Peabody, but don’t worry: The ducks are fine. This is Slaughter at the Peabody, a reimagining of the ballet Slaughter on Tenth Avenue, that will be part of New Ballet Ensemble’s SpringLoaded production. The show will include melt-genre works performed by both student and professional dancers. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Purchase them here.
Libration 2025 (Facebook Cover) - 1
Libration 2025 with the Memphis Library Foundation
Wiseacre Brewery
Sunday, April 13, 2 p.m.
Feel the libration, a sweet sensation! The Memphis Library Foundation is hosting its annual fundraiser with an afternoon of activities for the kids, games for the family, live music, and a food truck. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased here. Those under 21 get in free.
Photography by Matthew Murphy
Some Like It Hot
Orpheum Theatre
Through April 13
As Katy Perry once sang, “You’re hot; then you’re cold.” And you know what, Katy Perry? Some like it hot. Or at least that’s what the title of this Broadway show suggests. As the Orpheum’s website says, “Set in Prohibition-era Chicago, Some Like It Hot follows two musicians fleeing mobsters after witnessing a hit. Their cross-country train trip becomes a life-changing adventure full of excitement.” Not exactly the plot of a Katy Perry song, but it sounds exhilarating. Tickets ($36.50-$139.90) can be purchased here.