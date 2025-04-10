Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

× Expand photography courtesy memphis botanic garden

Plant Sales

This weekend is for the plants. Seriously, there are at least three plant sales happening this weekend:

Cooper-Young Historic District

Saturday, April 12, noon – 5 p.m.

Now is your chance to invade your neighbors’ privacy and get up on Cooper-Young’s lawns as an eclectic mix of bands will play on residents’ front porches at this fifth-annual all-volunteer event. A full schedule and map is available here.

Porchfest also coincides with the Cooper-Young Community Yard Sale, which will be held 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. That map can be found here.

Buckman Performing Arts Center

Saturday, April 12, 4:30 p.m. | Sunday, April 13, 2:30 p.m.

There’s been a slaughter at The Peabody, but don’t worry: The ducks are fine. This is Slaughter at the Peabody, a reimagining of the ballet Slaughter on Tenth Avenue, that will be part of New Ballet Ensemble’s SpringLoaded production. The show will include melt-genre works performed by both student and professional dancers. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Purchase them here.

Wiseacre Brewery

Sunday, April 13, 2 p.m.

Feel the libration, a sweet sensation! The Memphis Library Foundation is hosting its annual fundraiser with an afternoon of activities for the kids, games for the family, live music, and a food truck. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased here. Those under 21 get in free.

Orpheum Theatre

Through April 13

As Katy Perry once sang, “You’re hot; then you’re cold.” And you know what, Katy Perry? Some like it hot. Or at least that’s what the title of this Broadway show suggests. As the Orpheum’s website says, “Set in Prohibition-era Chicago, Some Like It Hot follows two musicians fleeing mobsters after witnessing a hit. Their cross-country train trip becomes a life-changing adventure full of excitement.” Not exactly the plot of a Katy Perry song, but it sounds exhilarating. Tickets ($36.50-$139.90) can be purchased here.