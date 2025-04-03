Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

× Expand photography by ziggy mack Dancer portraits for Tennessee Ballet Theater [TBT] on Monday, {month name} 20, 2025.

McCoy Theatre at Rhodes College

Friday-Saturday, April 4-5, 7:30 p.m. | Sunday, April 6, 2:30 p.m. | Friday-Saturday, April 11-12, 7:30 p.m.

The Tennessee Ballet Theater honors the life and legacy of Babbie Lovett, the 92-year-old fashion icon who’s made her mark on Memphis, modelling, producing fashion shows, owning stores, mentoring, and much more, with a ballet. The ballet will traverse the “peaks and valleys” of Lovett’s life, with four ballerinas representing Lovett. You can read more about Lovett’s life and the show here.

Purchase tickets to show here. Tickets are $45 and include a wine reception immediately following the performance, where you will have a chance to meet Lovett, and models and dancers showing Lovett’s collection and Sue Ambrose’s couture designs constructed from bicycle tires.

Germantown Community Theatre

Friday-Saturday, April 4-5, 7:30 p.m. | Saturday, April 5, 2:30 p.m.

The Hot Foot Honeys tap into the human experience through the universal language of dance. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased here.

× Expand photography courtesy overton park conservancy

Abe Goodman Golf Clubhouse

Saturday, April 5, 10:30 a.m.

Learn what plants to plant to attract native pollinators because the bees are dying, the butterflies are dying, etc. The workshop won’t be so bleak. Probably. The weather will be bleak. Probably.

Register here for the workshop. It’s pay-what-you-can, but the suggested donation is $5. And if you’re interested in this workshop, you’d probably like to read this lovely piece on saving the monarch butterflies that Karen Pulfer Focht wrote for our April issue.

× Expand photography courtesy Memphis farmers market

South Front Street at GE Patterson

Saturday, April 5, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

The Memphis Farmers Market is back! For opening day there will be live music, face painting, and food trucks. At 9 a.m., you can stop in for yoga, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Humane Society of Memphis will host a dog adoption event. (Fresh produce and a new dog? Score!) The market will be open, rain or shine.

× Expand image courtesy Estate of the artist/courtesy Dixon Gallery & Gardens

Dixon Gallery & Gardens

On display through Sunday, April 6

Though he spent the majority of his life and career in Houston, Floyd Newsum grew up here, went to Hamilton Elementary and Hamilton Junior and Senior High Schools, and graduated from the Memphis Academy of Arts (later Memphis College of Art) in 1973. Unfortunately, Newsum died in August 2024, before the Dixon unveiled their current exhibit, “House of Grace,” which featured Newsum’s work. It’s a remarkable show and worth seeing before it closes the weekend. Read more about it in the week’s Flyer.