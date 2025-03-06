Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

× Expand Photography by Jacob Spence | unsplash

Off the Walls Arts

Friday, March 7, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

They say, “Keep your eyes on the stars and your feet on the ground.” Well, Teddy Roosevelt said it. Sure. it may be good advice when it comes to setting practical goals or whatever, but it’s also good advice for a night of stargazing with the Memphis Astronomical Society, where’ll you want to keep your eyes on the stars and your feet on the ground — because where else would you put your feet? Observation will target the Sun, Moon, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, the Pleiades and Beehive Cluster constellations, Orion Nebula, Bode’s Galaxy, and more. The event is free and family-friendly.

The Memphis Astronomical Society is hosting the Astro-Watch in coordination with Off the Walls Arts as part of its Planet Luminarus project. Read more about it in the Flyer’s Spring Arts Guide.

The Kent

Friday, March 7, 6-9 p.m.

They say, “What whiskey will not cure, there is no cure for.” I don’t know how healthy that Irish proverb is in its thinking, but the Whiskey Warmer happening on Friday probably agrees. After all, this event is designed for whiskey aficionados and newcomers alike, with distillers pouring samples of premier whiskey, bourbon and scotch while providing education for those looking to learn more.

Plus, there will be music, food from local vendors, a cigar lounge, photo opportunities, and more. Tickets are $54, with proceeds benefiting Volunteer Memphis.

Dixon Gallery & Gardens | Theatre Memphis

Saturday, March 8, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

They say, “The Earth without ‘art’ is just ‘eh.’” At least I pinned some iteration of that to my Pinterest when I was 13. I was/am big into cheese (actual cheese and metaphorical). But really, what is the Earth without cheese — I mean, art? Hopefully, we’ll never find out. For a day full of art, check out the Dixon and Theatre Memphis’ Women in the Arts event, which will be full of performances, demonstrations, classes, and panels. Activities will be happening on both campuses, with a shuttle going back and forth between the two. A full schedule will be available here. Oh, and the event is completely free to attend.

Crosstown Concourse

Saturday, March 8, 1-3 p.m.

They say, “It’s a-me Mario.” I guess, just Mario says it, but everyone who impersonates him also says it. So “they say” is proper grammar, and they also say that March 10th is Mario Day because Mar10 — get it?

Celebrating early this year, Crosstown Concourse is hosting a whole Mario-themed day packed with retro arcade games, Mario Kart racing tournaments, Wii stations, whack-a-mole, air hockey, Mario-themed minigolf, temporary Super Mario tattoos, a DJ, and giveaway prizes. The event is free to attend and family-friendly.

Crosstown Theater

Saturday, March 8, 7:30 p.m.

They say, “April showers bring May flowers.” But according to the ever trustworthy Wikipedia, there’s a longer proverb out there: “March winds and April showers bring forth May flowers.” Ummm, hello, March winds. Where have you been all my life? We can’t let April take all the credit for the lovely May flowers, but we also can let March take all the credit. So what comes before March? February flurries? And then we’d have to include January. And what’s that icicles? A brisk breeze? Then it gets to be too much to incorporate all the seasons into what was once a sweet short poem — why did I do this? I didn’t need to reinvent anything. I’m not good at this.

Max Richter, on the other hand, is good at reinventing things that involve the seasons — specifically Vivaldi’s Four Seasons. This weekend, violinist Elena Urioste will lead Iris Collective in a concert performance of that reimagination, titled Recomposed, as well as performances of works by Piazzolla, Shostakovich, and a piece composed by families from Baptist Centers for Good Grief and Iris musicians. (You can read more about Elena Urioste and the Vivaldi reimagination in the Flyer here.)

Tickets for the concert are $30 and can be purchased here.