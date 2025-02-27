Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

× Expand photography by tony isbell

TheatreSouth at First Congo

Through March 9

Quark Theatre is putting on Lee Blessing's A Body of Water. Director Tony Isbell says, “The less you know about it going in, the better.” Without giving too much away, it’s a bit of a mystery, a bit of a dark comedy, and a bit of an existential thriller. See the show for yourself this weekend or next. Tickets are available for purchase here.

× Expand Photography by Rosemary Ketchum | pexels

Overton Bark

Saturday, March 1, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Head to Overton Bark for a pawty this weekend — and yes, bring the dogs. There will be food trucks, live music from the Mighty Souls Brass Band, a dog paw-rade, adoptable dogs, and giveaways from Hollywood Feed. Judges will award dog costume contest winners at noon.

× Expand Photography Courtesy Atlanta Botanical Garden

Memphis Botanic Garden

Friday, February 28, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Dig into your creativity at this fun and unique 21+ planting party inspired by the troll Rosa Sunfinger, where you can transform recycled household items into planters that are as sustainable as they are stylish. If you have any household items you would like to upcycle, you can also bring your own. Tickets are $45. All supplies are included.

× Expand Chris Antemann, "Masquerade," 2016; Meissen porcelain, enamels, gold luster; Courtesy of the artist and Ferrin Contemporary.

The Dixon Gallery and Gardens

Sunday, March 2, 2 – 3 p.m.

Join the Dixon for an exhibition lecture with artist Chris Antemann and learn more about her exhibition, “An Occasional Craving.” Antemann re-envisions the concept of porcelain figural groupings with colorful, imaginative, and cheeky ceramic sculptures that parody the dynamics between men and women.

× Expand DWD 2025 FB Event w/Choates - 1

Avon Acres

Sunday, March 2, 4 – 7 p.m.

Enjoy an impactful evening that celebrates the successes of families who have transitioned into stable housing while raising funds for the many families still struggling with homelessness. The event will include a happy hour with a wine pull, dinner, a silent and live auction, a family speaker, and live entertainment by cellist Tamar Love. Tickets are $50.