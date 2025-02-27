Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

photography by tony isbell
A Body of Water
TheatreSouth at First Congo
Through March 9
Quark Theatre is putting on Lee Blessing's A Body of Water. Director Tony Isbell says, “The less you know about it going in, the better.” Without giving too much away, it’s a bit of a mystery, a bit of a dark comedy, and a bit of an existential thriller. See the show for yourself this weekend or next. Tickets are available for purchase here.
Photography by Rosemary Ketchum | pexels
Mardi Growl 2025 presented by Hollywood Feed and Overton Park Conservancy
Overton Bark
Saturday, March 1, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Head to Overton Bark for a pawty this weekend — and yes, bring the dogs. There will be food trucks, live music from the Mighty Souls Brass Band, a dog paw-rade, adoptable dogs, and giveaways from Hollywood Feed. Judges will award dog costume contest winners at noon.
Photography Courtesy Atlanta Botanical Garden
Rosa Sunfinger-Inspired Upcycled Planter Party
Memphis Botanic Garden
Friday, February 28, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.
Dig into your creativity at this fun and unique 21+ planting party inspired by the troll Rosa Sunfinger, where you can transform recycled household items into planters that are as sustainable as they are stylish. If you have any household items you would like to upcycle, you can also bring your own. Tickets are $45. All supplies are included.
Chris Antemann, "Masquerade," 2016; Meissen porcelain, enamels, gold luster; Courtesy of the artist and Ferrin Contemporary.
Exhibition Lecture: Chris Antemann: “An Occasional Craving”
The Dixon Gallery and Gardens
Sunday, March 2, 2 – 3 p.m.
Join the Dixon for an exhibition lecture with artist Chris Antemann and learn more about her exhibition, “An Occasional Craving.” Antemann re-envisions the concept of porcelain figural groupings with colorful, imaginative, and cheeky ceramic sculptures that parody the dynamics between men and women.
DWD 2025 FB Event w/Choates - 1
5th Annual Dinner with Dorothy
Avon Acres
Sunday, March 2, 4 – 7 p.m.
Enjoy an impactful evening that celebrates the successes of families who have transitioned into stable housing while raising funds for the many families still struggling with homelessness. The event will include a happy hour with a wine pull, dinner, a silent and live auction, a family speaker, and live entertainment by cellist Tamar Love. Tickets are $50.