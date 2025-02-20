Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

× Expand photography by Joan Marcus

Orpheum Theatre

Through March 2

I’ve just found out that they’ve killed off Mark Darcy in the newest Bridget Jones movie. Bridget Jones is a widow. I’ve watched three movies rooting for Bridget and Mr. Darcy, and now he’s dead?! I don’t think they can do that. I’m not spoiling anything by the way, I haven’t watched the movie; I’ve just watched the trailer. This is all I can think about. I don’t know if I can bring myself to watch this new movie. Who am I kidding? I will watch it. It’s Bridget Jones. I just don’t know if I can recommend that anyone else spend an hour and a half or two of their life on it.

I can, however, recommend Hamilton. Like Mark Darcy, Hamilton gets killed off, but that’s not a spoiler: That’s history. (And Aaron Burr sings it in the opening song if you want to get technical.) Set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton follows the rise of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love, and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation. Purchase tickets ($56.50+) here. (If you need more convincing to see the show, read Alex Greene’s review in the Memphis Flyer.)

× Expand photography courtesy ballet memphis

Playhouse on the Square

Friday, February 21, 7:30 p.m. | Saturday, February 22, 7:30 p.m. | Sunday, February 23, 2 p.m.

Here’s my issue with watching the newest installment of Bridget Jones: Not everyone in my household has seen the first three movies. So do we just watch the one, and I’ll have to explain all the background? Hugh Grant and Colin Firth and Patrick Dempsey? Or do we watch all four? Now, I have leverage: I watched three Deadpool movies against my will, so I am owed. But then that leaves me in debt — and I’m afraid of what that will entail. Deadpool was tolerable, but the rest of the Marvel Universe, oh dear.

I shouldn’t be weighing you down with these life-altering decisions, not when the clear answer is right in front of us: Ballet Memphis’ Winter Mix. It’s a three-in-one kind of show, with two new commissions and the reprise of an audience favorite. For this season’s Winter Mix, Ballet Memphis has commissioned Filipinx-American choreographer Durante Verzola and company artist Emilia Sandoval. The finale will revive Trey McIntyre’s The Barramundi, a powerful piece about life’s cycles and dualities, danced to Seu Jorge’s interpretations of David Bowie songs. The show, Ballet Memphis says, is sure to charm dance aficionados and ballet newcomers alike.

Purchase tickets ($35-$55) here.

× Expand photography courtesy jennifer sharp

Hattiloo Theatre

Saturday, February 22, 9:30 a.m.

To conclude Black History Month, Hattiloo will dive deep into the journey of the Black community through discussions, storytelling, and a keynote address from Russ Wigginton, president of the National Civil Rights Museum. “These aren’t just lectures; they’re opportunities for our community to come together, share perspectives, challenge assumptions, and collectively envision a more just and equitable future,” Hattiloo says. Register to attend for free here.

Novel

Saturday, February 22, 2 p.m.

I won’t lie: I know nothing about Mark Greaney’s Gray Man series. Sorry. I’m more of a Bridget Jones gal. But according to my scanning of the description of Greaney’s latest, the two have more in common than what one might expect. “With his lover imprisoned in a Russian gulag, the Gray Man will stop at nothing to free her,” says the blurb. Sounds a lot like Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason when Mark Darcy stops at nothing to free her from a Thai prison. Certain people in my household may prefer the Gray Man over Bridget Jones, but perhaps, this is the angle to take. Mark Darcy is the Gray Man. Maybe. I don’t know.

You can meet Mark Greaney, not to be confused with Mark Darcy, this Saturday at Novel, where he’ll talk about the latest in his series and sign copies of Midnight Black (Gray Man #14).

× Expand Elmwood Cemetery

Elmwood Cemetery

Sunday, February 23, 2 p.m.

Join Elmwood Cemetery’s executive director Kim Bearden for this indoor presentation in honor of the rich, diverse Black history found on the grounds. At rest in the cemetery are those of the Civil Rights Movement, business leaders, a nun being considered for sainthood, musicians, novelists, politicians, civic leaders, teachers, and more. Purchase tickets ($20) here.