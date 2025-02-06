Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

× Expand Photography by Nir Arieli

Orpheum Theatre

Friday, February 7, 7:30 p.m. | Saturday, February 8, 2 p.m. | Saturday, February 8, 7:30 p.m.

One of the preeminent dance companies in the world, Dance Theatre of Harlem, hits the Orpheum’s stage this weekend, bringing a program that mixes ballet with other dance styles and classical music with modern. From Stevie Wonder to Radiohead to Bach, this two-and-a-half hour show will have something for everyone. Tickets ($62.50-$97) can be purchased here.

The dance company will also lead a free community workshop on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. that is open to all ages and all abilities. Space is limited, so register here.

× Expand photography by Memphis Chinese Community Center

Agricenter International

Saturday, February 8, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Celebrate the year of the wood snake at Memphis Lunar New Year Fair, which will bring the traditions of Asia to the Mid-South with lion and dragon dances, live performances, arts and crafts, and authentic cuisine. Tickets are $15 and free for children 10 and under.

× Expand photography by Peter Barta

Novel

Saturday, February 8, 2 p.m.

Lisa Hickman’s newest book, Between Grief and Nothing: The Passions, Addictions, and Tragic End of William Faulkner, details the final moments of Faulkner’s life, exploring his emotional instability, mental health, and various addictions that led to his death at Wright’s Sanatorium in Byhalia, Mississippi. She even includes interviews with the sanatorium’s close associates, previously undisclosed medical documents, and more new and original sources. Meet the author this Saturday at Novel’s event, celebrating the release of Between Grief and Nothing.

× Expand Blind Boys of Alabama

Germantown Performing Arts Center

Saturday, February 8, 8 p.m.

More than seven decades after they first joined forces, the Blind Boys of Alabama continue performing as living legends and modern-innovators, and they’re now making a stop in Memphis. Known for crossing multiple musical boundaries, the Blind Boys of Alabama will help you find your center for the blues.

Tickets ($29-$71) can be purchased here.

Hattiloo Theatre

Through February 16

Hattiloo’s latest production is a reimagining of the Odysseus saga, set in modern-day Harlem, telling the epic tale of Ulysses Lincoln, a soldier facing the most daunting of voyages to reunite with his family. “While fate may seem in control of Ulysses’ destiny, his ancestors and their buried history will help guide his journey home,” says Hattioo.

TIckets ($30) can be purchased here. Performances run through February 16, Thursdays to Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. with 2 p.m. matinees on Saturdays and Sundays.