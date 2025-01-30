Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

× Expand photography courtesy rhodes college

Clough-Hanson Gallery at Rhodes College

Friday, January 31, 5 – 7 p.m.

Rhodes alum Johnathan Payne presents this exhibition of pieces at the intersection of drawing, collage, embroidery, beadwork, and painting. His show will be open through March 29th, and gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission is free.

Wiener Theater, Hutchison School

Wiener Theater, Hutchison School

Friday-Saturday, January 30 – 31, 7 p.m.

Company d presents a product celebrating imagination, adventures, and the wonders of nature, with original choreography set to Howard Blake’s compositions. Local visual artists from Artists’ Link will showcase their works inspired by Howard Blake’s music, with all work available for sale and benefiting Company d.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased here.

Cannon Center for the Performing Arts

Cannon Center for the Performing Arts

Saturday-Sunday, February 1 – 2, 2:30 p.m.

Collage Dance’s ballets, Their Eyes Were Watching God and Rise, hit the stage this weekend, bringing to life Zora Neale Hurston’s iconic novel and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s final speech. You can read more about these dances in this article from the Memphis Flyer, our sister publication.

The production is about two hours long with an intermission.

Tickets are $22-$62 and can be purchased here. Ticket-holders for the Saturday performance are also invited to a 30-minute post-show artist talkback with choreographers, dancers, guest performers, and artistic leadership.

The Dixon Gallery and Gardens

The Dixon Gallery and Gardens

Saturday, February 1, 6 p.m.

For this Saturday’s Center Stage, Spillit partners with the Tennessee Innocence Project and The Dixon Gallery and Gardens for a storytelling event surrounding justice and injustice. Speakers include Memphis attorney Rattlebone Jones; Jessica Van Dyke, legal director at the Tennessee Innocence Project; District Attorney Steve Mulroy; and Tennessee Innocence Project exonerees Darren Price and Ricky Webb. The event is free to attend.

The Children's Museum of Memphis

The Children’s Museum of Memphis

Saturday, February 1, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s your chance to be a kid again at the Children’s Museum of Memphis, and, no, you don’t need to bring a kid to get in. You can’t bring them anyway. This event — the Cirque du CMOM — is adult only (21+). This year's event has an interstellar theme and features drinks, bites and a silent disco. Get tickets here.