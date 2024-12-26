Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

Fire Pit Friday

Get s’more time with the family on this last Friday this December at Memphis River Parks Partnership’s Fire Pit Friday, where you can cozy up by the fire. Guests are welcome to bring (and share) their own s’more ingredients — skewers will be provided.

Tom Lee Park, Visionary Grove

Friday, December 27, 4:30 — 6:30 p.m.

Crosstown Celebration: A New Year’s Eve Celebration

Ring in the New Year in style at Crosstown Countdown, the ultimate party to kick off 2025. Tickets include all-you-can-drink champagne, draft beer, and a special New Year's Eve spread of snacks and finger food. There will be live music by DJ Chris Rohling.

Crosstown Brewing Company

Tuesday, December 31, 9 p.m.

Good Fortune Tour & Lunch

Learn more about Memphis for your New Year’s resolution and take a tour of Elmwood with hosts Kim and Willy Bearden. They will visit a wide array of gravesites, tell a few stories, talk about cemetery symbolism, visit a few unbelievable trees, and then rendezvous in the Chapel for a warm lunch of lucky black-eyed pea stew, cornbread, and dessert. The cost for this tour and lunch is $50 per person; space is limited.

Elmwood Cemetery

Wednesday, January 1, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Starry Nights

When you wish upon a star, makes no difference who you are … just make sure you’re on the way to Starry Nights this weekend since it’s your last chance till next year. This long-running event is the largest annual fundraiser for Shelby Farms Park and Shelby Farms Greenline as the park brings the holiday spirit to life with dazzling displays featuring millions of lights. You can get your tickets ($38+) here.

Shelby Farms Park

Through December 29

Zoo Lights

You have a little more time to see Zoo Lights. Capture memories with cozy Selfie Stops, or visit the Arctic Outpost, where the education team has plenty of fun wildlife facts to share. Try your hand (or feet) at ice skating with Memphis Zoo on Ice or enjoy the magical views from the top of the Ferris wheel — both available for a small fee. Tickets are $16/member and $20/nonmembers. Get them here.

Memphis Zoo

Through January 4, 2025