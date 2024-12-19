Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

× Expand photography by alex greene

Hit up the Holiday Markets

Dear Santa, I think I’ve behaved myself this year. I’ve turned in my Five Things To Do every week. Mostly. Sometimes on time. So don’t you think I deserve something nice? Or at least the readers of this very Five Things deserve something nice? Huh, Santa? Maybe they can buy themselves something nice at one of the many holiday markets this weekend.

There’s Arrow Creative’s Holiday Bazaar with 100-plus local artists selling their crafts and wares (Friday–Saturday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m., through December 22nd); WinterArts at Saddle Creek with more locally made art (Friday, 10 a.m.–8 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m–6 p.m.; Sunday, noon–5 p.m.; Monday-Tuesday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; through December 24th); the Memphis Botanic Garden’s Gifts of Green with tropical and unusual plants, stylish pots, and other botanical novelties (open during regular hours through December 30th); and the Memphis Arts Collective Holiday Market with even more art (Monday–Saturday, 11 a.m.–7 p.m.; Sunday, noon–5 p.m.; Christmas Eve, 11 a.m.–4 p.m.; through December 24th).

This weekend — and this weekend only — you can also stop by the Holiday Market on Main at the corner of Peabody and Main to shop for unique gifts for all ages and enjoy live music, face painting, train rides, free treats and crafts, and a Santa appearance (1–2 p.m.). That’s happening on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Memphis Made is also hosting its own holiday market on Sunday, noon to 5 p.m., with brews, shopping, and DJ.

× Expand photography courtesy theatre memphis

Go See Christmas Theater

Dear Santa, do you have time to see a play before you embark on your global journey? I’m not asking you to be my date because, frankly, that’d be weird, and it’s not on my Christmas list as you know. And I’m not at the point in my life where I’m calling you Santa baby (yuck!). I did ask for that Magic 8 Ball to help with my decision-making, and it really would come in handy right now because I can’t decide which of these holiday-forward productions to include in this week’s Five Things to Do. I can’t include them all, can I? That’d be four out of five. And there are other things I’d like to mention. Oh, Santa! I might as well put them all here.

Hattiloo Theatre has its A Motown Christmas, but, uh, on closer look, it’s sold-out. Good for Hattiloo!

Moving on, Playhouse on the Square is putting on Who’s Holiday. Ever wondered what happened to Cindy Lou Who after her Christmas Eve encounter with the Grinch? Apparently, a lot. And it’s not exactly PG, or PG-13. This production is for adults only. AND, OH MY GOSH, IT’S SOLD OUT, TOO.

Germantown Community Theatre (GCT) will have Marques Brown on stage in One Man’s Christmas Carol. Yep, Brown is playing every character. How does he do it? No one knows — except for the people who see the show, and, like, people who understand theater. Tickets for Brown’s performances on Friday at 2:30 p.m. and Sunday at 6:30 are $10/adults and $5/kids and can be purchased here.

Also doing A Christmas Carol is Theatre Memphis, but with a cast of multiple people. And … and … bah humbug! It’s sold out, too! People, wait a second for me to get this Five Things To Do out before y’all start selling events out. Jeez Louise.

I guess the decision is made, folks. If you haven’t bought your tickets yet, you better get your hands on some of GCT's One Man’s Christmas Carol before it sells out, too.

× Expand photography courtesy memphis zoo

See the Lights

Dear Santa, how have you resisted going into the light for so long? Not to age-shame you, but aren’t you old? Like, really old? Do you ever drive your sleigh into town, late at night, when you’re all tired, and see all the Christmas lights and displays and think to yourself, “These aren’t lights; this is the light”? We’ve got several light displays in Memphis that are worthy of being mistaken for the light. Have you seen them, Santa?

There’s Starry Nights at Shelby Farms through December 29th, Winter Wonderland at the Children’s Museum of Memphis through January 5th, Holiday Wonders at Memphis Botanic Garden through December 28th, the Memphis Zoo’s Zoo Lights through January 4th, and the Enchanted Forest at the Pink Palace through December 29th.

× Expand photography courtesy orpheum theatre

Orpheum Theatre

Saturday, December 21, 7 p.m.

Dear Santa, do you only like holiday music? Or do you listen to a wide variety of genres? For some reason, I see you pretty siloed in your tunes, like most mass retailers during the months of November and December that just shuffle through the Christmas Top 40 or whatever it is. Might I suggest to you something a bit mightier — a one-night concert on the Mighty Wurlitzer Organ with Orpheum house organist Tony Thomas playing festive tunes played on the Orpheum’s 96-year-old instrument.

The evening will include selections from the recently released album The Orpheum Theatre Group Presents A Very Mighty Christmas, which you can purchase for $35 here. Oh, and tickets for the show are $10 at the door (cash).

× Expand photography courtesy MSO

Cannon Center for The Performing Arts

Saturday, December 21, 2:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Dear Santa, do you only like holiday music? Do you also get a lot of letters that sound the same? I imagine that you do. I’m not about to repeat a Five Thing To Do, no, no, no. This musically inclined, holiday-forward event has MSO and other Memphis performing groups in a nonstop light and music show. Tickets ($5-$90) can be purchased here.