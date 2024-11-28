Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

× Expand photography by alex greene

Gattas Plaza

Through December 24 | Monday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. | Sunday, noon – 5 p.m.

I sincerely hope you have enjoyed your Thanksgiving holiday, your turkeys, your stuffings, your sweet potatoes, your pies, etc., but it’s time to move on to the next big thing ’cause Santa’s coming to town. Unless you’ve been naughty. I don’t know your life. Maybe you just typed “you’re” instead of “your” just now and you’re worried that Santa’s watching and he’s making a list, and your — YOU’RE — not on the right one.

To make up for some good karma, you can get ahead on your holiday shopping this season by shopping locally at the Memphis Arts Collective Holiday Market, which will be going on all the way through Christmas Eve. Artists will be selling their pottery, glass, jewelry, metal, fabric/fiber, mixed media, photography. And there will be a silent auction to benefit the Miracle League of Memphis. Find out more here.

× Expand photography courtesy shelby farms park

Shelby Farms Park

Through December 29

When you wish upon a star, makes no difference who you are … just make sure you’re on the way to Starry Nights this weekend or, really, any day this month. This long-running event is the largest annual fundraiser for Shelby Farms Park and Shelby Farms Greenline as the park brings the holiday spirit to life with dazzling displays featuring millions of lights. You can get your tickets ($38+) here.

× Expand photography courtesy memphis zoo

Memphis Zoo

Friday, November 29 – January 4, 2025

Ever wonder how zoo animals celebrate Christmas? I’m not sure you’ll find out at Zoo Lights because I don’t really think animals grasp the whole concept of the holiday, but, hey, don’t let that spoil the fun of the zoo’s twinkling wonderland. Capture all the memories with cozy Selfie Stops, or visit the Arctic Outpost, where the education team has plenty of fun wildlife facts to share. Try your hand (or feet) at ice skating with Memphis Zoo on Ice or enjoy the magical views from the top of the Ferris wheel — both available for a small fee. Tickets are $16/member and $20/nonmembers. Get them here.

× Expand photography by Matthew Murphy

Orpheum Theatre

Through December 1

I know that some of y’all just can’t wait for the magic of Christmas, but the 25th isn’t for another 20-something days. So why not still your beating heart with the magic of Peter Pan, a reliable classic that has charmed audiences for close to 70 years and is now being brought back to life in a new adaptation by celebrated playwright Larissa FastHorse? It also happens to be on stage at the Orpheum through this weekend, with performances on Friday at 2 and 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2 and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 1 and 6:30 p.m. You can purchase tickets ($29-$160) here.

× Expand photography courtesy mbg

Memphis Botanic Garden

Friday, November 29 – December 28

Isn't it wonderful how quickly we’ll turn our backs on one holiday to embrace the likes of another? That’s not at all why Memphis Botanic Garden calls its annual event Holiday Wonders but I just wanted to bring up that thought that I’ve been wondering about.

Holiday Wonders, though, is a unique and expansive holiday exhibition for all ages to experience the magic of the season. Attendees can enjoy signature cocktails and other libations, including hot chocolate and apple cider, while exploring all the light displays and themed nights like dog-friendly Paw-liday Wonders evenings and Santa Sundays with the big guy himself, plus a new 901 Night.

Opening Night (November 29) will have Santa to kick off the holiday season. Purchase tickets ($12-$20) here.