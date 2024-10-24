Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

× Expand photography by ziggy mack/courtesy collage dance collective Dracula/Firebird

BALLET

The Orpheum

Friday, October 25, 7:30 p.m. | Saturday, October 26, 7:30 p.m. | Sunday, October 27, 2 p.m.

Cannon Center for the Performing Arts

Saturday, October 26, 2:30 p.m. | Sunday, October 27, 2:30 p.m.

Today, I have found out that Goldfish has temporarily rebranded itself as Chilean Sea Bass crackers to appeal to a more sophisticated, adult audience. Nothing has changed about the cracker, and nothing will change. You can’t buy the Chilean Sea Bass in stores, only online. So pretty much everything is the same. I don’t know what to do with that information, and I don’t know how to relate that to anything that’s going on in Memphis, other than it seems like Memphis has some very same-feeling events happening this weekend.

Like two of Memphis’ ballet companies are having their fall performances — not related in the least — but this weekend, of all weekends? You can make both productions, and you won’t be balleted out in the slightest.

Ballet Memphis is bringing the return of its original production Dracula, choreographed by Steven McMahon and inspired by Bram Stoker’s masterpiece novel. Tickets start at $16 and can be purchased here.

Meanwhile, Collage Dance will perform Kevin Thomas’ reimagined Firebird, set in Africa's mythical forest of Tokoloshe. The production also features George Balanchine’s Prodigal Son, a story of sin and redemption, and the company premiere of Tchaikovsky’s Pas de Deux, a tour de force display of ballet bravura and technique. Tickets start at $13 and can be purchased here.

× Expand photography by blocks | unsplash

BOOKS, CDs, DVDs, AND MORE

Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library

Friday, October 25, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Saturday, October 26, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. | Sunday, October 27, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Crosstown Concourse

Saturday, October 26, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

This weekend you can shop thousands of books, CDs, DVDs, vinyl records, and more at great prices at the Memphis Public Libraries' annual Fall Book Sale, and/or you can shop from records, CDs, zines, and more at the annual Record & Zine Fest, presented by Memphis Listening Lab and Crosstown Arts.

Also, at the Zine Fest, visitors can participate in a free zine-making table, with demos led by local artist Erica Qualy from 1 to 3 p.m.

× Expand photography courtesy molly wilmott events / memphis zoo

GET YOUR DRINK ON

The Kent

Friday, October 25, 6 – 9 p.m.

Memphis Zoo

Saturday, October 26, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. | Sunday, October 27, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

These two festivals are quite alcohol-forward. Memphis Tequila Festival, I mean, it’s in the name. More than 50 types of tequila and mezcal will be available to sample, and the night will have a photobooth, costume contest, tacos, a DJ dance party, and more. Tickets are $64 for general admission and include 12 tequila tastings.

At Zootoberfest, which ends this weekend, guests get to stroll the zoo while sipping from beer from local breweries. See here for beer pricing.

× Expand photography courtesy germantown community theatre, new moon theatre, carla mcdonald Untitled design - 1

KILLER THEATER

Germantown Community Theatre

Friday, October 25, 7:30 p.m. | Saturday, October 26, 7:30 p.m. | Sunday, October 27, 2:30 p.m.

TheatreWorks@The Square

Friday, October 25, 8 p.m. | Saturday, October 25, 8 p.m. | Sunday, October 27, 2:30 p.m.

Theatre Memphis

Friday, October 25, 7:30 p.m. | Saturday, October 26, 7:30 p.m. | Sunday, October 27, 2 p.m.

I don’t know what’s going on in the theater world in Memphis, just like I don’t know what’s going on in the Goldfish cracker world. And I’m not saying there’s something violent going on, but there’s something … of a murder theme in the plays that are being presented.

Germantown Community Theatre has the regional premiere The Smell of the Kill about some housewives who may or may not be plotting to get rid of their husbands. Tickets for the show, which runs through November 3rd, can be purchased here.

The New Moon Theatre is putting on a musical about Lizzie Borden, where she’s in a rock band. Tickets for that can be purchased here. Lizzie is on through November 4th.

Lastly, Theatre Memphis won’t disappoint with the Agatha Christie whodunnit The Mousetrap, whose run ends this weekend. Tickets for the show can be purchased here.

× Expand photography courtesy high expectations aerial arts/krystle place

SCARY GOOD PERFORMING ARTS

High Expectations Aerial Arts

Saturday, October 26, 5 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Opera Memphis

Saturday, October 26, 7:30 p.m. | Sunday, October 27, 3 p.m.

Now, these two events are about chilling you to the bone with reminders of high school. High Expectations Aerial Arts is doing so quite literally, with a showcase that brings the best and worst moments of high school back to life through the lens of aerial arts. “Whether it’s the thrill of the school dance, the anxiety of final exams, or the intrigue of after-school clubs, our performers will bring these memories to life in the air,” they say. The first show at 5 p.m. is for all ages, but the one at 8:30 is a cabaret for 18+. Tickets ($15-$30) can be purchased here.

Meanwhile, Opera Memphis will bring you back to high school English class as it goes all in on Poe — but it’ll make it cool. Although let’s face it, Poe was cool even in high school. Opera Memphis’ curated evening will feature creepy tunes “come to life in a terrifying tour-de-force for mezzo-soprano, cello, and piano.” Guests are encouraged to come dressed in costume. Tickets ($25) can be purchased here. A 20-minute pre-show talk is 30 minutes before each performance (7 p.m. on Saturday and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday). Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. respectively.