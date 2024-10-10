Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

× Expand photography courtesy elmwood cemetery

Elmwood Cemetery

Friday-Saturday, October 11-12

Love is a many splendored thing. Love is patient; love is kind. Love will set you free. Love conquers all. Blah, blah, blah, you’ve heard all the cliches about love, but for all the cliches out there, there are probably a million times more love stories. At Elmwood Cemetery’s Soul of the City, there will be seven love stories.

In fact, at the popular annual event, sponsored by Raymond James, guests will be taken on a tour of the cemetery as local actors share Elmwood’s love stories at the grave sites of the residents they’re playing, and in between, tour guides will share information about the cemetery itself.

Tours last approximately 75 minutes and are family-friendly and wheelchair accessible. Tickets are sold in time slots and are selling out fast, so be sure to get yours soon here. Tickets are $20 to $25 for adults and free for children 12 and under.

Memphis Dawgs food truck will be on site Friday night, and Chi Phi Food Truck on Saturday; the Tipsy Tumbler will have beverages for sale on both nights.

× Expand PIERRE-AUGUSTE RENOIR, Les oliviers à Cagnes, n.d.: Oil on canvas; Private collection © 2023 Christie’s Images Limited

Dixon Gallery and Gardens

On display through January 26, 2025

To tell your lover they look like a work of art is a compliment; to tell your lover they look like a Picasso is a questionable choice. I would stay away from cubism or impressionism or fauvism or surrealism or abstraction in general when it comes to describing the way your lover looks — maybe the way they make you feel. You could probably get away with that. For reference, I’d suggest checking out the Dixon’s latest exhibit “Pissarro to Picasso,” which features 18 treasures from the Kirkland family’s collection by late 19th-century to 20th-century icons like Jean-Michel Basquiat, Fernando Botero, Camille Pissarro, Henri Matisse, Pablo Picasso, and Ellsworth Kelly, among others.

× Expand photography courtesy edge motor museum

Edge Motor Museum

Saturday, October 12, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

I can’t say I understand what makes people love cars. Whatever floats your boat, I guess. And if that’s the boat you’re floating on, you’ll want to check out the Edge Motorfest this Saturday, where you’ll be on the edge of your seat as more than 150 cars compete for 25 different awards. It’ll be a day of live music, food trucks, and a general good time.

× Expand photography by adarryll jackson

Willet and Lamar

Saturday, October 12, noon-7 p.m.

This year’s Paint Memphis, for its 10th festival, has a theme of “Art Is Healing.” Isn’t that lovely? It’ll return to a past location at Willet and Lamar, bringing in 100 artists, half local and half from all over the world, to create murals that bring beauty and connect the community through public art. There will be a free mural workshop at 1 to 3 p.m., a vendor market of local makers, food trucks, a kid’s area, and more.

Railgarten

Sunday, October 13, 1 p.m.

Several local musicians are showing the love for those affected by Hurricane Helene in a benefit concert organized by Graham Winchester. Proceeds go to Rafi’s Farmers Relief, Arts AVL (Asheville Area Arts Council), and IamAvl (Independent Arts & Music Asheville). Performing and donating their time are Oakwalker (1-1:40 p.m.), Turnstyles (2-2:40 p.m.), Hope Clayburn (3-3:40 p.m.), Lina Beach and Uriah Mitchell of Royal Studios (4-4:40 p.m.), Louise Page (5-5:40 p.m.), Laundry Bats (6-6:35 p.m.), Rachel Maxann (6:50-7:25), Found Harmonium (7:30-8:05), and Jack Oblivian (8:15-8:45 p.m.). (Find other ways to support hurricane relief here.)