Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

× Expand photography by Lee Cherry

Radians Amphitheater at Memphis Botanic Garden

Friday, August 9, 7:30 p.m.

Classic rock legend John Fogerty takes over the Radians Amphitheater stage at Memphis Botanic Garden for its Live at the Garden series. General admission tickets are $89.50 and can be purchased here.

As with every Live at the Garden concert, general admission is lawn seating, first come, first served. Chairs are not provided but feel free to bring your own. Attendees are also allowed to bring their own outside food and beverages including coolers. Food and drink will be available to purchase.

Parking and shuttles start at 5 p.m. Gates open at 6 p.m.

× Expand photography courtesy memphis chicken & beer festival

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium Field

Saturday, August 10, 6 – 10 p.m.

The Memphis Chicken & Beer Festival brings together beer, chicken, and fun. Tickets are $42+tax and include admission into the event, a souvenir glass, and all beverage samples. There will be live music, plus yard games, inflatables, and more! Local restaurants will have food available for purchase. You must be 21+ to attend. This event benefits Merge Memphis, which serves women experiencing homelessness.

Soul & Spirits

Saturday, August 10, 1 – 7 p.m.

If you like beer, books, and nostalgia, you better book it to Soul & Spirits Brewery this Saturday for the brewery’s second-ever Skol-astic Adult Book Fair. In case you didn’t catch on to the pun there, Skol-astic is a nod to those Scholastic book fairs from childhood, with the “skol” part being the Scandinavian word for “cheers.” Local bookstores — Burke’s Books, Cafe Noir, Demoir Books, Novel, and Friends of the Library — will set up shop. Local authors will sign books, and there will be a made-in-Memphis vendor market, with an emphasis on book-themed makers.

× Expand photography Courtesy Ronnie McDowell

Lafayette’s Music Room

Sunday, August 11, 2 p.m.

Elvis Week kicks off on Friday, and it wouldn’t be Elvis Week without Ronnie McDowell. McDowell will perform a tribute in honor of The King at Lafayette’s Music Room with special guest Amber Rae Dunn with The Royal Blues Band. He’ll sing some of his renditions of Elvis’ songs alongside his originals, some of which are dedicated to the man himself.

General admission tickets to “A Tribute to the King,” which will be filmed for an upcoming TV special, are $25. VIP admission is $100 and includes premium seating, a swag bag, and a meet-and-greet following the show. Tickets may be purchased here or by calling 901-207-5097, and in person at Lafayette’s Music Room.

P.S. Our writer Michael Donahue caught up with McDowell before the show; read what he had to say here.

× Expand photography by Elizabeth Fitzgerald

Court Square Park

Sunday, August 11, 6 p.m.

Jazz up your weekend with, well, some jazz. And free jazz at that, thanks to the Sunset Jazz at Court Square concert series. This weekend’s performance will be by Soul Ingredient, which features some of the Memphis Jazz Workshop’s finest young players in a powerhouse ensemble. Lawn chairs and blankets are welcomed. Grab a snack and a drink from one of the food trucks and sit down for an evening of great entertainment and door prizes. Limited seating is available.