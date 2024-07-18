Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

× Expand photography by tin nguyen

Tiger Lane

Saturday, July 20, 3 – 11 p.m.

Space Exploration Day is this Saturday in honor of the moon landing 55 years ago. As much as I’d love to celebrate the day by celebrating space — actually, that’s just a bold-faced lie; no part of me wants to explore space. I don’t write “Five Things To Do In Space This Weekend” for a reason. So let me restart. Instead of exploring space, how about you explore the sights, sounds, and flavors of Asia right here in the city? Enjoy authentic and delicious Asian street food with 60 food vendors, vibrant cultural performances, and unique experiences for all ages at the Asian Night Market. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Read more about the market here.

× Expand photography courtesy Yoknapatawpha Press

Novel

Saturday, July 20, 2 p.m.

Some stories just need a lot of space to be told, and Lawrence Wells’ story takes up two books: a novel, Fair Youth, and a memoir, Ghostwriter: Shakespeare, Literary Landmines, and an Eccentric Patron’s Royal Obsession. He’s celebrating the release of both this weekend at Novel with a signing and discussion.

Ghostwriter is based on the true story of author Wells, 45, hired in 1987 to ghostwrite a novel for a wealthy “Mrs. F,” 75, who was convinced that Edward de Vere, 17th Earl of Oxford, was William Shakespeare. She might’ve also believed herself to be the reincarnation of Queen Elizabeth I and treated ghostwriter Wells as a “captive” Edward de Vere. Fair Youth, the novel, is the product of that collaboration.

× Expand Photography by Jeremy Yap on Unsplash

Museum of Science & History (MoSH)

Saturday, July 20, 5:30 p.m.

Space is scary. I mean have you ever seen Close Encounters of the Third Kind? I haven’t, but I’ve heard it has UFOs and creepy aliens, so space must be a scary place. As part of its Movies & Brews series, not in celebration of Space Exploration Day (’cause that’d be counterintuitive), MoSH is screening the film. Before the movie, you can enjoy Hampline brews and socializing, plus a pre-show film showcasing the career of master Hollywood special-effects artist Greg Jein. Tickets are $23 and can be purchased here.

× Expand photograph courtesy elmwood cemetery

Elmwood Cemetery

Sunday, July 21, 2 – 3 p.m.

Some things on Earth are just out-of-this-world. Like Memphis music. And you can learn all about it from musician, historian, filmmaker, and author Willy Bearden as he gives a presentation on the musicians buried at Elmwood Cemetery — a Big Band legend, blues singers, horn players, producers, and many more individuals who captivated the world with their original Memphis sound. The cost is $20. Refreshments will be served.

× Expand photography courtesy john roberts

David Lusk Gallery

Saturday, July 20, 4 – 6 p.m.

Some things on Earth are just otherworldly. Like ghosts. That’s some artist John Roberts knows about. At least that’s what he told me back in 2022 when we last spoke for his first solo show, for which he painted some of the figures who watch over him, and now he’s celebrating the opening of his new show at David Lusk Gallery, “And the Darkness Has Not Overcome It.” This show, Roberts said in a press release, “is a tale of good versus evil, a celebration of light overcoming darkness, and the resilience of the human spirit.”

“And the Darkness Has Not Overcome It” will be on display through August 24. Roberts will give an artist talk on August 17 at 11 a.m.