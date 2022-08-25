Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend — August 26-28

× Expand Photograph Courtesy Theatre Memphis

Theatre Memphis, 630 Perkins

Performances through September 11

Two guys plus two gals,

Manhattan-based musical,

A rom-com that sings.

[Interpretation: Theatre Memphis is putting on Guys and Dolls, a romantic comedy about the overlapping stories of two seemingly incompatible couples finding love amid chaos and shenanigans. Performances run Thursdays to Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Tickets ($35) can be purchased online.]

× Expand photograph courtesy grind city brewing company

Grind City Brewing, 76 Waterworks

Friday-Saturday, August 26-27

Two-day festival

With blues and bluegrass artists

On scenic green space.

[Interpretation: Grind City Brewing Company is hosting its inaugural Grind City Fest, a two-day musical event against the backdrop of the Memphis skyline. Friday’s lineup includes Saxsquatch, The Travelin’ McCourys, Here Come the Mummies, and the Infamous Stringdusters, and Saturday’s includes Cyrena Wages, Dirty Streets, Kyle Nix, Wild Feathers, and Greensky Bluegrass.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the door. Single-day passes cost $35, and two-day passes cost $65. Children, 12 and under, get in free. VIP tickets are available for $125 and include early access to the venue, one free beer per day, free parking, access to the tap room and patio, a preferred viewing area, private bar and restrooms, limited-edition laminate, an expanded beer menu, and complimentary Grind City Brewing tastings.

For more information, visit Grind City's website or @grindcityfest901 on Facebook or Instagram.]

× Expand photograph courtesy national civil rights museum

National Civil Rights Museum, 450 Mulberry

Saturday, August 27, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Civil rights icon

Ruby Bridges shares her books

At this festival.

[Interpretation: Ruby Bridges-Hall is coming to the National Civil Rights Museum to engage with young readers and their families, reading and signing her books Through My Eyes and This Is Your Time. Plus, more than 10,000 free books will be given to kids (pre-K through elementary school) and educators with valid school IDs. The free event will also include music, balloon art, magic shows, crafts, activities, and more storytelling by guest readers. Register to attend here.

P.S. — The NCRM is one of nine local destinations where school-aged children can visit at no cost, as part of Shelby County’s 901 Student Passport program, which lasts through November 30th. Other locations students and one parent can visit for free are the Fire Museum of Memphis, The Dixon Gallery and Gardens, Memphis Rock ‘n’ Soul Museum, Lichterman Nature Center, Memphis Brooks Museum of Art, the Museum of Science & History, Slave Haven Underground Railroad Museum, and the Metal Museum. Learn more about the program and print out your student’s passport here.]

× Expand photograph courtesy playback memphis

Saturday, August 27, 7 p.m.

TheatreSouth, First Congregational Church, 1000 S. Cooper

Stories of finding

And losing your peace of mind

Find healing onstage.

[Interpretation: As part of Playback Memphis’ Listening for a Change Week, Playback Memphis is putting on a special performance this weekend with a focus on mental health. For each performance, audience members share a true story from their lives and watch the ensemble cast of actors, musicians, and dancers reimagine that moment on stage. Joining the cast this weekend is Chesney Snow, award-winning, New York-based theater artist, poet, educator, and premiere human beatbox. (Audience participation is voluntary.)

After the performance, Jennifer Balink of Kindred Place will lead a discussion about the power of the arts to strengthen community well being, mental health, and social healing.

Tickets can be purchased online and are offered on a sliding scale from $10-$30.]

× Expand photograph by NASA, ESA, CSA, and STScI

Museum of Science & History, 3050 Central

Saturday, August 27, 8-10 p.m.

An active black hole?

Don’t think about going there.

Go to MoSH instead.

[Interpretation: At MoSH’s NASA-endorsed event, guests can view the first images from the Webb Space Telescope in the planetarium, meet with members of the Memphis Astronomical Society, enjoy space-themed activities, check out other telescopes, and grab some swag while supply lasts. Tickets ($14/adult, $10/seniors and youth) can be purchased here.]